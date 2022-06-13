MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Northwest Missouri State team camp is a can’t-miss event for the Spoofhound football team every year as it gives coach Matt Webb’s squad the opportunity to line up against some of the top programs in Missouri and the surrounding states each summer.
“Every year, we have an opportunity to come to Northwest and play against really good competition and basically start our summer practices,” Webb said. “… One of our culture’s philosophies is ‘play anybody, anywhere.’… When you play against good people, it raises your level as a team.”
At this Bearcat camp, the Spoofhounds and all the other teams got to rub elbows and rattle the pads against a new opponent and one that made a long trip with Chris Battle bringing his Barrow (Alaska) football team to Northwest.
“We had a lot of fun with them,” Webb said. “It exposes our guys to show them that there is a lot of life outside of Maryville, Missouri. These guys decided that they love their sport enough to come down and spend a week in Maryville from the top of the world. It is a very unique opportunity.”
Battle’s team spent over a year raising funds to make their trip to the Midwest this summer for Bearcat camp.
“I fundraised for over a year to save up and bring my team out here because due to COVID, we missed two years of football,” Battle said.
The Barrow program is the only high school program north of the Arctic Circle and was featured on NFL Network’s Football Town: Barrow, Alaska for eight episodes. The city of Utqiaġvik — where Barrow High is located — is the northernmost point in the United States.
“They came out and lifted at our high school a couple times and they were around town and practiced until camp started,” Webb said. “So for our guys to be exposed to a different culture like that, it speaks to the uniqueness that being involved in a team sport can provide.
“I think it emphasizes the fact that they love the game of football so much that they wanted to raise a lot of money to fly down to the lower 48 and spend a week.”
Battle is originally from Texas and played college football at Ottawa University in Kansas. He heard about the Bearcat team camp at a coaches’ convention where Bearcat assistant coach Zach Martin was.
Battle says his team enjoyed its stay at Northwest and in Maryville.
“The town of Maryville has rolled out the red carpet for us,” Battle said. “Northwest Missouri State has opened its arms to us and treated us so well. We want to say thank you to them.”
For the Spoofhounds, they now prepare for another team camp this weekend at South Dakota State. Webb makes sure to schedule a team-camp trip once every four years for his players to experience.
“We are going to Brookings, South Dakota, for a team camp,” Webb said. “We’ve gone to North Dakota State before and this year, we decided to go to South Dakota State.”