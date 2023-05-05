MARYVILLE, Mo. — Kason Teale and Jaxson Staples know the importance of winning a district championship.
Last season, the duo made the district championship match, but forfeited it because they had a club soccer game that night. That paired them against the top seeds from the opposing district which prevented them from advancing to Springfield.
With returning state champions Warrensburg in the opposite district this year, getting the No. 1 seed in sectionals is paramount with the No. 2 seed likely meaning a matchup with the Tigers.
“We played the reigning state champs from last year that we are pretty sure are going to be the 1 seeds at sectionals,” Teale said, referencing a tournament earlier this season. “We fought hard, but we still lost 4-6 to them, so we were really hoping to win to not have to play them again."
The junior duo set themselves up with a better chance to go to state this year with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Savannah’s Evan Heftye and Noah Gould to win their first district championship.
“Evan Heftye at net can really do a lot of damage, so making sure to keep the ball away from him was vital,” Teale said.
Heftye and Gould had knocked off Teale and Staples twice this year — both times in matches where frustrations mounted for the Spoofhound duo and it snowballed into a loss. This time, controlling the emotional aspect of the match was key.
“We just went in there thinking about what happened the last two times and just kinda used that as fuel — knowing that we can play with them and we can beat them,” Staples said.
After winning the first set against the Savannah duo, Staples and Teale fell behind early in the second set, but were able to turn it around for the 6-4 victory.
“The goal was to keep our heads up and we had a lot of people cheering for us to help us,” Teale said.
The closest set of the day actually came in the quarterfinal round against Savannah’s other doubles team of Cale Higer and Brighton Kurre. Teale and Staples survived the first set with a 7-5 win and then put it away in the second set with a 6-2 win.
Heftye and Gould also had a tough quarterfinal matchup with Maryville’s George Groumoutis and Will Sheil. Savannah won the matchup 6-2, 6-1 before sweeping their semifinal match 6-0, 6-0.
Teale and Staples also cruised in the semifinals 6-2, 6-1, demonstrating that the Maryville and Savannah No. 2 doubles teams likely could have played for third in the draw had broken differently.
In singles, Savannah junior Cole Horton picked up his third-straight district championship. Horton won his first four sets of the day by scores of 6-0 to advance to the finals. In his four previous district finals matchups, he’s won the matches 6-0, 6-0 and 6-1, 6-1 as a freshman and sophomore.
Maryville sophomore Kristian Mendez dominated the bottom half of the bracket — beating Lafayette’s Caden Boyer 6-1, 6-0 in the quarterfinals and beating Savannah’s Connor Herbert 6-0, 6-1 in the semifinals.
Mendez gave Horton his biggest scare from a district opponent in his career, pushing the first set to within 6-4 before losing to the 2-time state third-place finisher. Horton bounced back in the second set with a 6-0 win to capture the district championship.
“Kristian played the best I’ve ever seen him play against Cole,” McGinness said. “… He was getting to everything. His footwork was amazing. He was able to really — I think he got in Cole’s head because he was able to hit some nice shots and play well."
Landon Baker also played in singles for Maryville, but got a very unfortunate draw for him. He rolled to a 6-1, 6-0 win over Benton’s Christopher Baig in the first round, but then had to face Horton in the quarterfinals and lost 6-0, 6-0.
Mendez, Teale and Staples — along with Horton, Heftye and Gould — will advance to sectionals next week. Those dates and times have yet to be released.
“It feels great knowing that we have three of the guys going and we are excited to see how we do,” Staples said.
Both teams will compete in team districts with top-seeded Savannah hosting the winner of Lafayette and Benton on Tuesday and Maryville hosting LeBlond on Tuesday at 4 p.m. If both teams advance, they will play on Wednesday at 4 p.m. in Savannah for the team district championship.