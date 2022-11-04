MARYVILLE, Mo. — Former Spoofhound coach Chase Tolson was in attendance for Thursday’s district championship game and provided the statistic of the night after the Spoofhounds’ 2-1 win over Lutheran. Coach Jesus Gonzalez is now 5-for-5 in terms of seasons he’s coached with a district title.
Gonzalez made it three straight with the boys’ team on Thursday and will have the opportunity this spring to extend it to six with the girls.
“It feels amazing,” Maryville senior Gabe Baldwin said. “There is really no better feeling in sports than having a win like this. It is stuff that you dream about. It is stuff that you fantasize about when you are sitting in class.”
The Spoofhound head coach is the first to deflect the credit from himself and to his players — that was no different on Thursday as in overtime against Lutheran one of the players who’s been along for the ride with all three district titles stepped up.
Junior Kason Teale, a First Team All-State selection as a sophomore, was the best player on the pitch all night making plays and creating chances. His first chance came less than six minutes into the match when he fired a shot to the bottom, left corner of the net. It got by the diving attempt of the keeper and the Hounds led 1-0.
“I saw my opportunity and I took it,” Teale said.
That would remain the score for the next 65 minutes of soccer with the Spoofhounds controlling the ball and the chances.
The few opportunities that Lutheran did muster, junior Jaxson Staples was ready for. Staples sprawled for a save shortly after Teale’s initial goal, but for the most part, the Hound defense kept Staples clean.
“They limited their fast guys up top,” Staples said. “They had a couple really good guys and they limited them. I didn’t have to do too much and that is what a goalkeeper loves.”
The match turned with just over nine minutes to go when a foul at the edge of the box gave a penalty kick to Lutheran senior Lander Barrio-Gonzalez, who drilled it into the top-left corner of the net. That left no opportunity for Staples to save it and knotted the match at 1-1.
For the Spoofhound offense, it might’ve been the wake-up call they required. The attack quickened and the Hounds began creating more and more chances.
“We really just had to step up the intensity,” Baldwin said. “… It really did wake us up.”
The Hounds also substituted more heavily than they have in many other games with juniors Ian Stephenson and Landon Baker as well as sophomore Anmol Prabhakar all getting significant time.
“Anmol, Landon, Ian — they all came in and they did their job,” Teale said. “It didn’t feel like we slowed down play at all from the starters to when they came in. They kept the intensity up and they did what they were supposed to do. They helped us win the game.”
But in overtime, it was a tried and true connection that resulted in the golden goal. Freshman Tuan Jacobson had the ball on the right side of the pitch and fed it inside to Teale cutting to the net.
“I knew that when Tuan came in that we were going to be able to go down the right side,” Teale said. “He is fast. He can beat their defenders and I know that right or left footed, Tuan can get the ball where he needs to in the box. If I am there, he will get it to me.”
Teale received the ball with a defender on his back, but whirled away from him and towards the goal. With another defender on his hip and the keeper charging, Teale fired a shot, but the keeper made the deflection on a dive.
junior Kason Teale knew there would be a chance to score and that's what he did. Teale scored the game-winning goal Thursday night to beat Lutheran, 2-1, in OT to win the Class 1 District 8 championship. The Spoofhounds have won three-straight district titles.
The ball came right back to Teale’s foot though and he didn’t miss his second opportunity, burying it into the back of the net and sending the Spoofhounds into the state quarterfinals.
“When you are in the moment, it just feels like it is never going to hit the back of the goal,” Staples said. “And then when it does everyone just freaks out and there is just that moment of complete disbelief when the ball goes into the back of the net.”
Teale said the sequence reminded him of last year’s district final where James DiStefano scored in overtime on a rebound that delivered the Hounds a 2-1 win over Summit Christian Academy.
“That is just kinda like what it felt like,” Teale said. “The rush of emotions after the game and we running to celebrate at the sideline with our fans.”
History may be continuing to repeat as the Hounds must go through Summit Christian Academy again — this time a round later.
After visiting Lee’s Summit last season, the Spoofhounds will host this season’s state quarterfinal at Bearcat Pitch on Saturday, November 12. A trip to St. Louis and the MSHSAA state final four will be on the line.
“I’m hoping that we have a good home-field advantage and I think that a lot of people are going to come support us,” Maryville assistant coach Courtney Kennedy said.