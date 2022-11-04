22-11-10 MHSSoc Boyd.jpg
Maryville juniors Kason Teale (6) and Boyd Gallaher (8) celebrate after Teale's golden goal on Thursday night in Cameron to win the district championship. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Former Spoofhound coach Chase Tolson was in attendance for Thursday’s district championship game and provided the statistic of the night after the Spoofhounds’ 2-1 win over Lutheran. Coach Jesus Gonzalez is now 5-for-5 in terms of seasons he’s coached with a district title.

Gonzalez made it three straight with the boys’ team on Thursday and will have the opportunity this spring to extend it to six with the girls.

