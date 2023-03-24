MHS Track.jpg
MARYVILLE TRACK & FIELD - Shown from left, first row: Delton Davis, Jesus Flores-Hernandez, Adrian McGee, Keaton Stone, Caden Stoecklein, Kort Watkins, Chloe Nielson, Payton McGinness, Jillian Bagley, Ella Schulte, Ava Dumke; second row: Tuan Jacobson, Colsen Freeman, Zac Voss, Kole Zarbano, Wyatt Garner, Titus McKim, Dylan Meyer, Wesley Snead, Shawn Mahoney, Marriah Williams, Brylie Henggler; third row: Dalton McDonough, Connor Blackford, Bradley Deering, Oleg Fedoruk, Anmol Prabhakar, Sutton McAdams, Ian Gonzales, Sadler Viau, Phoenix Phillips, Kami Tobin, Avery Derr, Rylee Hornbuckle; fourth row: Jonah Miller, Darren Dwight, John Little, Sunxi Lugo, Logan Henderson, Dayn Henderson, Lucas Duff, Cannon Scarbrough, Meah Schommer, Alayna Pargas, Jacy Snead; fifth row: Carson Sterling, Vince Galapin, Colton Berry, Caroline Pohren, Katherine Pohren, Monica Conover, Memphis Slagle, Lillian Auffert, Quenton Kinderknecht, Austyn Dieter, Simran Prabhakar, Kora Grow sixth row: Xander Brown, Noah Bellamy, Raymond Zhao, Dylan Masters, Gwyn Bilke, Brylee Acklin, Isabella Kinderknecht, Bailey Jones, Ellie Willnerd, Carleigh McElvain, Khrin Addison; seventh row: Ainsley Watkins.

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

For years now, the Spoofhound boys track and field team has been built around its strong distance program, but has waited on the rest of the events to catch up to the distance runners.

Last season, those other events showed the capability of competing on the state level as well. The leaders of that emergence return for their senior seasons before the pairing goes to Central Missouri next season. Keaton Stone and Jesus Flores each earned a pair of state medals last season.

