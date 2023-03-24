For years now, the Spoofhound boys track and field team has been built around its strong distance program, but has waited on the rest of the events to catch up to the distance runners.
Last season, those other events showed the capability of competing on the state level as well. The leaders of that emergence return for their senior seasons before the pairing goes to Central Missouri next season. Keaton Stone and Jesus Flores each earned a pair of state medals last season.
For Stone, he finished eighth in both the long jump and triple jump, but he is looking to finish higher on the podium this season.
“I think we are excited for this year,” Stone said. “We are going for our sixth-straight conference title so that is always exciting. You just want to keep the streak going for the people who started it before us.
“(My goals are) a state (championship) in long and triple. I’m the last one out here and I love putting the work in.”
Flores took fourth in the 400-meter dash last season and fifth in the high jump. The senior has dealt with injuries in the offseason, but is hoping that he is getting healthy in time for a run towards a spot high on the podium.
“My goal for the high jump is to break the school record,” Flores said.
In the throwing events, the Spoofhounds have also made strides in recent seasons with senior Caden Stoecklein joining the team last year and making it all the way to the state meet where he finished 15th.
Kort Watkins joined the team mid-season and teamed with Carson Sterling to give the Spoofhounds consistent points in both the discus and shot put.
“Kort is motivated,” Maryville coach Rodney Bade said. “He stepped in last year and did really well. Carson is great and we are adding some pretty strong freshmen. We will see how they develop.”
While the field events are growing, the distance program has continued to churn out talented runners. Despite the graduation of Jag Galapin and Cale Sterling, the Spoofhounds return several proven runners with junior Connor Blackford and sophomores Dylan Masters and Bradley Deering.
“Our conference has gotten a little stronger in distance,” Bade said. “The last few years in that conference meet, we’ve just wiped everything and swept it all. That is what we’ve just done. Chillicothe is good, so they are going to have some good races. We didn’t have a lot of competition here locally for a while, and we do now, so that is exciting.”
Blackford dealt with injuries and illness during the cross-country season, but is excited to be back and healthy for track and field season where he was eighth at state in the 1,600-meter run last season and was a big part of the 4x800-meter relay which took seventh — continuing the tradition of state medals in that event.
“I am super excited,” Blackford said. “I honestly feel more motivated than ever. We are going to have a good team too and it is going to be a lot of fun this season.”
While Blackford was limited during the fall, Deering and Masters had break-out seasons during cross-country. Masters was a part of the 4x800-meter relay last season and Deering will join that group this season. The fourth spot in the relay is still up for grabs.
“The 4x8 is always a primary focus because it brings the team together and we have a great culture there,” Blackford said. “We have a long history of doing well in that and we want to carry that on. ... What is fun right now is I’d say that the fourth spot is pretty open right now. We’ve got Colton Berry, Dalton (McDonough) and Raymond (Zhao). We’ve got a lot of kids there. That is a great motivation for them to push hard in practice and see who can get on that team with us.”
The last piece to the Spoofhound puzzle is adding more success in the sprints and the Hounds hope to have the talent to make strides forward. With football offensive coordinator Matt Houchin joining the coaching staff, the Hounds have added several football players to the team this year including receivers Wyatt Garner and Delton Davis.
“We added a lot of football players that I’ve noticed,” Stone said. “They want to get faster for football, but that is just more sprinters that we get and that is always fun. They are joining what I’d call a winning culture.”
With those two joining returner Adrian McGee, the sprints are as stacked as they’ve been in several seasons.
For the girls team, junior Ella Schulte is back after finishing fifth at state in the 100-meter hurdles. The top-three finishers in that race have graduated.
Sophomore Ellie Willnerd returns after finishing 10th in the state as a freshman throwing the discus. Junior Ava Dumke also adds to the veteran throwers with the javelin being her speciality.
Ainsley Watkins was the MEC pole vault champion last season while Payton McGinness, and Jillian Bagley return along with Schulte from a state-qualifying 4x100-meter relay.
“For me, track and field is one of my favorite sports, so I am looking forward to the season,” Schulte said. “It is a great atmosphere with all the girls. They are very supportive and everyone has fun.”