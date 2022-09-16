CONCEPTION JUNCTION, Mo. — Trailing 1-0 with an out in the bottom of the sixth, Platte Valley had just two hits against Albany pitcher Addisyn Crawford. As she stepped to the plate, No. 9 hitter Madelyn Swinford looked down to coach Shelly Deen and was surprised with what she saw.
“Whenever I stepped out of the box and Coach gave me the sign, I almost pooped my pants,” Swinford said with a smile. “I was terrified.”
The bunt signal turned out to be the perfect call and executed to perfection by Swinford who dropped it right down the third-base line in front of Deen and out-ran the throw to first.
“Once I got down to first and I saw (first-base coach) Adam (Henry) smile, it made me super excited,” Swinford said.
While Swinford was celebrating with Henry at first, the Platte Valley (8-4, 2-1 275) dugout was energized as well.
“I feel like as soon as that bunt got laid down, it started something,” Swinford said. “… Once we get started, it just starts rolling.”
Sophomore shortstop Maleeah Bliley singled to left field to put the go-ahead runner on base. Senior Sarah Langford sacrifice bunted to advance both runners into scoring position.
Junior Brylie Angle hit a ball up the middle which Albany shortstop Abigail Troncin couldn’t corral. Both runners scored and Platte Valley had its first lead at 2-1.
“I just told them that we need to find a way,” Deen said. “That is one thing about these girls, they keep battling and encouraging. They found a way.”
The team, which has adopted a neighborhood dog who they call Rocky as their mascot, wasn't done there. Maggie Collins doubled to plate Angle and Kali Redden ripped a double over the left fielder’s head to make it 4-1.
“She is seeing the ball very well,” Deen said of Redden. “… She can drive it. She is pretty petite, but she can hit the ball and that is good.”
Platte Valley pitcher Tejay Freemyer closed out the game with a 1-2-3 seventh inning. Freemyer finished with eight hits allowed and no walks in seven innings with five strikeouts.
“I really didn’t feel nervous at all, because I know I have a great team around me,” Freemyer said of pitching in a tight game. “That just gives me a lot of confidence when I’m pitching.”
Freemyer kept the game scoreless early with runners at the corners and one out in the third as she fielded a grounded back to the mound and quickly flipped to Langford behind the plate for a tag.
“It felt amazing actually,” Freemyer said with a laugh. “… I saw her coming and I was like, ‘she is not scoring right now.’”
The outfield defense was also strong with Redden collecting three outfield assists from left field.
Deen has gone with Freemyer and junior Delaney Wolf alternating starts this season and has liked the results.
“I love having two pitchers and right now, we are just switching back and forth,” Deen said. “They just feed off each other.”
At the plate, senior Kayley Hauber had both of Platte Valley’s hits before the sixth inning as she finished 2-for-3.
Rocky’s girls now prepare for a busy week as they host Class 1 No. 2 North Andrew on Monday and Stewartsville-Osborn on Tuesday before the big 275 showdown in Ravenwood with Northeast Nodaway on Thursday. The Jays beat Platte Valley 8-6 earlier this month.
“We had kinda a rough go with Ravenwood, but after that, we’ve just kept building,” Freemyer said.