CRETE, Neb. — Going into the season, it seemed far-fetched to see Maryville winning very many games where Anastyn Pettlon is 0-for-8 from the 3-point line.
The Spoofhounds overcame that statistic on Tuesday night in Crete, Nebraska, in the Doane Holiday Tournament against the hometown Crete Cardinals, and Pettlon found other ways to star while the rest of the Hounds stepped up their scoring.
Freshman guard Jalea Price was one of the players who stepped up in the 37-29 victory. Pettlon’s backcourt running mate led the team with 11 points on 3-of-5 from beyond the arc and started fast.
“When one person is having an off game, you know someone else is going to pick them up,” Maryville junior Rylee Vierthaler said. “I know Jalea stepped up. Everyone stepped up, really.”
After Crete took a 4-0 lead to begin the game, Maryville had the answer with Price’s first 3-pointer of the game followed by an Ava Dumke basket to give Maryville a 5-4 lead.
Freshman Rylee Hornbuckle gave the team a spark off the bench as well with a back-door cut where Price fed her for a layup. Hornbuckle has seen her role increase this season as the top big off the bench.
“Rylee Hornbuckle is just such a competitor and fighter,” Maryville coach Kelly Obley said. “Every day in practice, she is listening and learning and wanting to get better. When she steps into the game, she plays with such fearlessness and is able to go right in and make an immediate impact.”
The first quarter ended with Crete leading 8-7, but Dumke changed that with the first shot of the second quarter by hitting a 3-pointer. For Dumke, it was a breakout performance with 10 points on 4-of-7 overall shooting and 2-of-2 from beyond the arc.
“It felt good to knock down a few,” Dumke said. “Most of the games, I try to focus on assists and defense because we have great shooters.”
Rylee Vierthaler and Price went back-to-back on 3-pointers late in the second quarter to give Maryville its largest lead at 18-13. The Hounds took a 18-14 lead into halftime.
After Crete 6-foot-2 post Marin Rasgorshek cut the lead in half to open the third quarter, but the Spoofhounds answered back with a 6-0 run sparked by defense.
After Dumke scored on an assist from Vierthaler, Pettlon and Vierthaler each had steals and layups to increase the lead to 24-16.
“Defense is something that we talk about and something we can control every single day — the energy that we bring and the spirit that we bring in our defensive mentality,” Obley said. “The way that those girls showed that fight and hustle led to our success.”
A 6-0 personal run by Crete’s Brooke Deisley cut the margin back to two, but Maryville answered right back with their stars. Vierthaler hit a 3-pointer and Pettlon finished the quarter with a blocked shot leading to a layup.
“Favorite play of the game,” Vierthaler said of Pettlon’s block. “She works really, really hard and that is something everyone does. When one thing is not working out for them, they find somewhere else to contribute. I think she really did that tonight.”
Price helped seal the win with the Hounds’ first five points of the fourth quarter and Dumke had a 3-pointer for the first double-figure lead of the game at 37-26.
While Pettlon didn’t have her usual scoring game, the 5-foot- 3 guard had a game-high nine rebounds and a game-high five assists.
“Really important for our point guard to be able to contribute in all ways,” Obley said.
In addition to Price’s 11 points, Vierthaler and Dumke each had 10 while Pettlon had four.
The Spoofhounds will play Omaha Skutt Catholic on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m., for the championship. Skutt is 7-0 this season and beat Northwest (Grand Island) 63-22 on Tuesday. Maryville won this tournament last season.
“It gives us a chance to prove ourselves,” Dumke said. “We lost some big talent, and it is going to be interesting to see how we perform and if we can take down another title.”