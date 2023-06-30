2022 Football

North Dakota State center Jalen Sundell makes line calls at Arizona on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022.

 Jacob Reiner/ NDSU ATHLETICS

MARYVILLE, Mo. — You can tell that Jalen Sundell had been with North Dakota State for five years now and has three national championships in that time with the way he answers questions about team goals going into his senior season.

“Well Jon, you might hate this answer,” Sundell responded. “But we talk more about the process than we do goals. Our No. 1 goal is to beat Eastern Washington, our first game of the year. And then after that, we will worry about whoever we play next and try to beat them.”

Jalen Sundell sets to snap the ball against North Carolina A&T in Fargo, North Dakota, on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.
