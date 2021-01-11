KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Sometimes you have to lean on your best player when things aren’t crisp. Maryville did just that Monday night at the HyVee Arena against the Oak Grove Panthers. Serena Sundell scored 17 first half points and 30 overall in the Spoofhounds 61-29 win over the Panthers.
Maryville came out of the gate with a three-pointer from Anastyn Pettlon and a basket from Sundell in the first 20 seconds of the game. Oak Grove then made it interesting, scoring four-straight to pull to within one of the Spoofhounds.
“Oak Grove was very physical and worked hard to get the ball and we had a little trouble with that,” Maryville coach Quentin Albrecht said. “But the girls did a good job of adjusting to their style of play.”
Sundell and freshman Ava Dumke combined for six-straight to and eight of 10 after going three minutes without a basket. Maryville took a 15-9 lead into the second quarter.
After an eight-point performance in the first quarter, Sundell began the second quarter with nine points in the first three minutes and finished the half with 17 points.
“We’re running a new offense, so I’ll give them that, but like the coaches were saying that it looked like we were running through water,” Sundell said. “I think we can all agree with that, so I think we needed a bit of a spark.”
Dumke was second on the team with six points in the first half and eight overall. The freshman says that she is finally starting to feel a little less like a first-year player.
“I’m definitely more comfortable, I use to get really nervous coming off the bench,” Dumke said. “Over time I got close to the girls, got more use to the game and everything started to fall into place.”
The Panthers cut the Spoofhounds’ lead to seven with 4:50 left in the half but that’s as close the Spoofhounds let them get. Maryville ended the half with an 18-2 run to take a 42-21 lead into halftime.
Pettlon, Sundell and Emily Cassavaugh kept the Spoofhounds momentum going with an 8-0 to being the second half. Oak Grove put a pause on the scoring streak for a moment, only to have Rylee Vierthaler score five Maryville’s next nine points.
“That’s the tradition that we’re setting and that Rylee and Anastyn have set,” Sundell said. “The younger girls know that when some of us are off, they can come in and give us that spark that we need.”
The Spoofhounds will have a quick turnaround as they travel to Gower tomorrow to face East Buchanan. The Bulldogs have won three of four after beginning the season 0-4.
“We’ve kind of gotten into a little pattern where I wouldn’t say we’ve gotten off to a slow start, but we’re scoring 10, 11, 15 points in the first quarter and then have an explosive second quarter,” Albrecht said. “We’d like to get off to a little better start, but anytime you put up 42 points in the first half, you can’t complain too much.”