MANHATTAN, Kan. — Last season was Kansas State's first losing season under head coach Jeff Mittie despite having an All-American center patrolling the paint, so it was obvious that changes would be made, particularly in the backcourt. The surprising thing is just how quickly those changes have paid dividends.
The last time Kansas State women’s basketball beat Baylor, Serena Sundell was just one year old. On Sunday, Sundell, Brylee Glenn and Jaelyn Glenn formed the all-freshman backcourt for the Wildcats as they took on the No. 10 team in the nation and the 11-time defending Big 12 champion Bears.
“It has been really neat,” Sundell said of starting alongside the Glenn twins. “We obviously are already close and we played on the same club team, so for us to come in and make an impact, it has been really fun. It is really cool to see the things we are doing and we are still growing.”
The statistic about Sundell’s age the last time Kansas State beat Baylor is now obsolete as the Wildcats snapped a 36-game losing streak to the Big 12’s premier program with a 68-59 victory in Bramlage Coliseum on Sunday afternoon.
“I’m really proud of this team and really proud of what we just accomplished,” Sundell said. “Obviously, it is a big win. Going into the new year and conference play, it just makes a statement right off the bat.”
Baylor (10-3; 0-1 Big 12) got on the board first with a jumper in the paint, but the 2-0 lead would be the only time the Bears would lead all afternoon. Jaelyn Glenn responded 35 seconds later with a 3-pointer and just like that the Wildcats (11-2; 1-0 Big 12) were rolling.
A 3-pointer by Sundell and a jumper by senior Laura Macke extended the lead to 18-4 with 1:22 left in the first quarter.
The Wildcats were rolling, but even Sundell — playing in her first Big 12 game — knew that Baylor would not just wave the white flag and give up.
“Every dead ball, every timeout — we’re like ‘guys, we have to keep this lead, we gotta go get a stop,’ and I think we did a really good job of not getting comfortable when we were up,” Sundell said. “We know how good Baylor is.”
The Bears battled back to within eight points at halftime and it looked as though Kansas State’s upset bid might be in jeopardy. All-American center Ayoka Lee had other plans though.
“We knew that if we got Yokie touches in the second half and we got her timely touches, we knew that good things would happen,” Mittie said. “And they did. She really delivered. That was one of the special second halves that I’ve ever witnessed.”
The junior had just four points in the first half as Sundell led a balanced scoring effort with seven points. Lee made her presence felt in the third quarter as she out-scored Baylor by herself in the quarter, 19-17.
Sundell saw that Lee had her rhythm and was more than happy to continue letting her punish the Baylor frontline. Baylor switched defending Wade Trophy winner (National Player of the Year) NaLyssa Smith onto Lee, but it was no use.
“Obviously everyone on the team knows how special of a player she is,” Sundell said. “The first half, if she is quiet, you know she is going to make it up. … Our offense is around her, so keep getting her the ball and trust that she is going to keep being physical and going up strong. Those are really good shots for us.”
Sundell capped the third quarter with a free throw and Kansas State took a 11-point lead into the fourth.
“We’ve played the No. 1 team in the country (South Carolina) and we’ve played (No. 5) NC State, who is also really good,” Sundell said. “Those games helped us get a feel for what that high-level pressure defense is going to be like.”
The lead stayed in double figures for most of the fourth quarter, but the Bears made their run with 1:16 left when a 3-pointer cut the margin to four. Baylor actually got the ball back down four, but the Wildcats got a stop and then fed Lee on the other end. Lee was fouled by Smith and hit both foul shots.
“Gotta make your free throws,” Lee said.
Another defensive stop led to Sundell being fouled and Spoofhound legend knocked down both her foul shots to ice the game with 27 seconds left.
“I missed one earlier in the game, but I was trying not to think about that,” Sundell said. “Just going back to my routine. I’ve shot so many free throws in my life so I just kinda take a deep breath and knock them down.”
Lee finished with 32 points and 10 rebounds while Sundell was second in points with 10 and had a game-high six assists.
“They have dominated the league, so this is a huge win against a program that has dominated the league over the last decade,” Mittie said.
Sundell and Lee are the only Wildcats to start every game this season. Sundell is averaging 10.3 points per game this season and her 67 assists rank second in the Big 12.
With the first Big 12 game in the books for Sundell and the other freshmen, the next challenge is a road conference game as the Wildcats travel to Oklahoma State on Wednesday and to West Virginia on Saturday. The next home game is a big one on Tuesday against Iowa State.