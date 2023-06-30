Jaelyn and Brylee Glenn still remember when they first became teammates with Serena Sundell — and it was well before when any of them even thought about wearing Kansas State jerseys.
In the sixth grade, the Glenn twins were getting ready for a club team practice when one of their rivals for the past couple seasons walked into the gym.
“I remember the first day that she came to work out with our team,” Brylee Glenn recalled. “Honestly, our team had been together for like a minute, and then she walked into the gym. I remember looking over to one of my teammates like, ‘What is she doing her?’ Because we used to play against her and her team would beat ours all the time. So I was like, ‘Why is she here?’ But yeah, then the rest is all history.”
That history flourished under the direction of club coach Rodney Gilyard, who all three girls credit for his role in their success. One of the many highlights for the trio was winning their division of the 2018 Nike Tournament of Champions in Chicago.
“It has been a very long time and we stayed with the same coach throughout all those years and throughout high school,” Sundell said.
That success led the twins to commit to Kansas State in January of 2019 during their sophomore seasons at the Barstow School in Kansas City, Mo.
Sundell’s college choice wasn’t as quick, but it ended up worth the wait and in January of 2020, Jeff Mittie made the offer to keep the backcourt trio together. Sundell waited until the end of her junior season, but then committed to the Wildcats.
“It was like, ‘wow,’” Brylee Glenn said. “It was a great feeling and great moment to know that we were all going to play together. We already knew that we would have this strong freshman bond coming into college.”
Even Mittie couldn’t have expected the production he got as soon as the three guards from Missouri got on the floor. Sundell started all 33 games as a true freshman point guard while Jaelyn Glenn made 32 starts and Brylee Glenn made 27.
“Before we got to K-State, the coaches always told us how they saw us fitting in at K-State and how we could make an impact and help the team,” Jaelyn Glenn said. “Me, personally, I didn’t expect and I probably would have never expected to play as much as we did and have to take on these huge roles as freshmen. … I feel like our freshmen year went as good as one could have hoped it would.”
The trio helped get Kansas State back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2019 and won the program’s first tournament game since 2017.
While the three freshmen exceeded any expectation that could have been placed on them, the Wildcats were powered by center Ayoka Lee and her 22 points per game with 10.3 rebounds and nearly three blocks a night.
Lee earned First Team All-American recognition — and with her back and the trio of guards becoming sophomores, Kansas State seemed destined for a big season last year. But Lee got injured during the offseason and had to miss the entire year.
“Finding out that she wasn’t going to play last year, it sucked,” Brylee Glenn said. “But the way I saw it, it was also a potential growing opportunity. It allowed us to expand our games as players. It kinda forced us to take those shots that maybe we wouldn’t have our freshmen year.”
That meant that the young guards would need to become veteran guards in a hurry.
Mittie added Oklahoma transfer guard Gabby Gregory to the mix as the Wildcats completely flipped their identity and went small.
Gregory, a First Team All-Big 12 selection, led the team in scoring at 18.5 points per game and Sundell was second for a second-straight year at 13.9. Jaelyn Glenn got into double figures at 11.3 points and Brylee Glenn was fourth on the team at 8.3.
“It was really a huge adjustment just from the responsibility and feeling that pressure from freshman to sophomore year,” Sundell said. “Freshman year, you can kinda use the excuse of being a freshman a little bit, and we have a star with Ayoka down in the paint, so we put a lot on her.
“Last year, not having her presence, opened up the floor a little bit and made me and others have to find ways to score on our own and kinda become the big dogs in a sense very quickly. But it was good for us to have to get that experience and step up. It was a challenge, but it was fun.”
Now, Kansas State is putting all the pieces together. Gregory and Lee are both back for their fifth years and those freshmen from just a couple years ago are now upperclassmen as juniors.
Lee has 87 career starts and Gregory has 78. Sundell has started all 64 games of her career while Jaelyn Glenn has started 62 of those and Brylee Glenn has 55 starts.
“I have high expectations for our defense and our offense as well,” Brylee Glenn said. “I’m definitely expecting a Big 12 Championship and a long run in the NCAA Tournament for sure.”
The Wildcats have also continued to add to the team with highly-touted Louisville transfers Imani Lester and Zyanna Walker.
The Wildcats are built for a run this year. Only one game sits on the schedule so far as the rest waits to be released, but it is a fun one for the trio of juniors from Missouri as Kansas State will play Missouri on December 9 in St. Joseph, Mo., halfway between the hometowns of the Glenns and Sundell.
“It is just different than it has been for my first two years,” Sundell said. “I think the excitement and energy is just really high right now.”