The Worth County Tigers participate in seven different sports throughout the school year with football, cross country, basketball, softball, baseball, track, and golf. The Tigers enter the 2023-2024 school year with a chance to add more banners to an already crowded gym.
Football:
The pride and joy of Grant City is its historically and presently great football program. Since taking over as head coach, Jon Adwell has led Worth County to a state title game and a district championship game in which they gave the eventual state champions all they could.
This season will be a great mixture of seasoned veterans and youth. Tyler New is one of the best in the state and has the kind of accuracy decision making that we saw from Ayden Gladstone in their run to state two years ago. And while Gladstone could move, I think New brings an even more explosive running style to the position.
The weapons around New will decide where the ceiling is for Worth County this season. New was blessed with the state’s best receiver a season ago and with the loss of Dylan McIntyre, the door opens for Grant McIntyre to fill that role. Grant McIntyre worked hard this offseason to added strength and speed, but the question of consistency is still out there for him.
The offensive line will also have questions to answer coming into the season with a few big losses in that group. Alias Alarcon is a wall on the line, but it will take more than one guy to help Adwell and company do what they want to do offensively.
The Tigers should once again find themselves in contention for a state championship and anything less would be a disappointment for the blue blood.
Softball:
The Worth County Tigers finished last season with double-digit wins for the first time since 2019. The Tigers come into the 2023 season with the talent and capabilities to do the same. Worth County has gone back-to-back seasons with double-digit wins since 2015-2016 and that was the only time they have done that in the past 13 years.
The Tigers return most of their roster from a season ago with Kynah Steele, Autumn Cousatte, and Brooklyn Richardson being the headliners of that group. The team will have to replace its top pitcher from last season with Ali Brown’s graduation.
Boys Basketball:
The winter sports left a lot to be desired last season with both teams struggling on the hardwood. But the boys will enter the winter with a little more juice to go along with New. The Worth County senior did all he could last season, averaging over 20 points per game.
The addition of this freshmen class should give New the help he needs this winter. Worth County will add the younger New as well as a very physical presence in the paint with Bo Collins.
Girls Basketball:
The Worth County Tigers finished last season with an 8-17 record and while that may not look great on paper, it was great improvement from the season before when they won just two games.
The Tigers return most of their starters from a season ago but will have to replace a key figure in Ali Brown. Brown led the team with an average of nine points per game last season.
Returning this winter will be Kynah Steele, the team’s second-leading scorer from a season ago. Steele will now have the responsibility of leading the team both on and off the court.
Assisting Steele this season will be Autumn Cousatte (limited to one game) and Rylee Ruckman. Cousatte was third on the team in scoring last season while Ruckman gained valuable minutes as a freshman last year.
Girls Golf:
The Tigers were led by a strong duo of underclassmen a season. Sophomores Bridgette Hightshoe and Eva Engel both qualified for state last year.
Hightshoe finished 15th in the Class 1 District 15 Tournament, while Engel finished one stroke behind her for an 18th-place finish. Hightshoe then finished 29th at the state tournament and Engel finished in 61st.
Boys Golf:
The boys golf team enters the school year with more questions than answers. The Tigers will play under a new coach this season and without their top golfers from last season.
All is not lost for Worth County golf, though. The Tigers team continues to grow and saw talented underclassmen gain plenty of experience last year.
Cannon Fletcher returns for his junior season after being the team’s biggest surprise last year. The team also returns freshmen Wyatt Hill and Brayden Combs. Hill and Combs spent last season as the teams no. 4 and no. 5 golfers.
Track and Field:
While football grabs most of the light in Grant City, not far behind it is the track and field program. Last season was highly successful with both teams sending athletes to the state tournament.
The girls team returns most of its top athletes from last year, including all but one of the participants in the first place 4x100 team. The team included Hailey Adwell, Brooklyn Richardson, Rayleigh Smith, and Emma Spencer.
The talent doesn’t stop on the track as state champion pole vaulter Eva Engel returns for her junior season. With all that returns, the Tigers should once again find themselves with plenty of representation in Jefferson City this spring.
Much like the football team, the boys’ track team will have talent but will also have to fill some holes left by the 2023 senior class.
With the graduation of Levi Cassavaugh, the best returning sprinter for the Tigers is sophomore Lucas Frisch.
On the field side, Worth County returns senior Elias Alarcon. Alarcon finished one-foot behind third-place discus thrower Dominick Johnson in districts last season and has a chance to really improve his ranking in the shot put with both Jase Latham and Jacob Chittum graduating after Alarcon made state.