Northeast Nodaway sophomore pitcher Hadley DeFreece hugs coach Payton Adwell as she comes off the field against Platte Valley in Conception Junction.

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

Two years ago, Northeast Nodaway girls sports underwent a dramatic roster overhaul with a massive freshman class. Baylie Busby, Hadley DeFreece and their big class immediately raised the level of success of softball, girls basketball and track and field.

Softball was the first to step up as they have battled Platte Valley for the top spot in the 275 Conference standings. Girls basketball made serious strides last season despite dealing with injuries and Busby is a 2-time state qualifier in track and field.

