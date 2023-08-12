Two years ago, Northeast Nodaway girls sports underwent a dramatic roster overhaul with a massive freshman class. Baylie Busby, Hadley DeFreece and their big class immediately raised the level of success of softball, girls basketball and track and field.
Softball was the first to step up as they have battled Platte Valley for the top spot in the 275 Conference standings. Girls basketball made serious strides last season despite dealing with injuries and Busby is a 2-time state qualifier in track and field.
The Northeast Nodaway boys will be massive pieces to a Worth County football team that is likely to begin the season as the No. 1 team in 8-man football. The Jays will be reloading in other sports going into the season.
Here are my storylines to watch in each sport this season.
Softball
After a combined one win over a two-year stretch, the Bluejays have 27 combined wins the last two seasons.
A big part of that success has been the battery of Hadley DeFreece at pitcher and Baylie Busby at catcher. They also form a very good duo at the top of the lineup. Jill Boswell and Lindsey Jackson are also a strong left side of the infield.
With Platte Valley replacing some big pieces, the question is if this is Northeast Nodaway’s year to break through in the district tournament.
Boys Basketball
The graduation of Dylan McIntyre and Boston Adwell will come up again in the baseball section of this, but McIntyre was one of the best players in Class 1 this past season and Adwell stepped into a starting role last season. Losing those two leaves some big shoes to fill.
Sophomore Drew Dack is the key for the Jays. He emerged down the stretch last season as the Jays’ second-best player and the point guard will be counted on to be a leader this year.
Other key returners include Jack Boswell and Jake Redden in the frontcourt. Trenton Hartley and Brycen Kennard also saw substantial minutes last season.
Girls Basketball
This is an exciting year for girls basketball after going from three wins a year ago to 17 wins last year.
The increased participation numbers for the team were a massive shot in the arm as they were able to withstand an injury to one of their stars Skyler Florea and keep moving forward. Baylie Busby powered much of that from the point guard spot as one of the 275 Conference’s top scorers and players.
Dalanie Auffert and Jill Boswell are seniors this season and they do a ton of the stuff that doesn’t show up in the stat sheet to help fuel the team. Hadley DeFreece adds shooting and defense from her wing spot.
Mylee Wilmes and Sasha Deardorff stepped up with Florea out last year and with the do-it-all forward back, the Bluejays have more depth than they’ve had in years.
The 275 Conference is loaded this season in girls basketball, but the Bluejays should be focused on competing right near the top of the league.
Track and Field
Baylie Busby is the headliner in track and field as well as a 2-time state qualifier in the high jump. Much of the spring focus around the Jays will be tracking her progress.
Around Busby, the team grew last year in terms of participation. Mylee Wilmes was impressive as a freshman while Dalanie Auffert has been a mainstay for the team in the throws and Kenneth Schieber has been the leader of the boys team.
Baseball
Losing an ace pitcher and leadoff hitter like Dylan McIntyre hurts. Brayden Stevens and Drew Dack are likely to step in as the team’s top two pitchers.
Catcher Grant McIntyre, infielder Landon Wilmes and center fielder Tyler New from Worth County are likely to lead the offense into this season alongside Stevens and Dack.
That has the potential to be a strong core and the key for first-year coach Cody Green will be developing the depth around that group.