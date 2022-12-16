22-12-22 Stone.jpg
Maryville senior Keaton Stone signs with Central Missouri track and field on Friday at the Hound Pound. Pictured, seated from left, Margie Dilley, Keaton Stone, Phil Stone, Spoofhound coach Rodney Bade; standing; Gavin Stone, Spoofhound assistant coach Ty Cox, Michelle Stone, Gil Stone and Ethan Stone. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Keaton Stone always knew he wanted to play collegiate sports. The Spoofhound senior has had a passion for basketball since a young age and always thought that’d be what he pursued in college.

“Since I’ve been a kid, I've wanted to play college basketball,” Stone said. “Basketball has always been a part of my life and track was kinda a new sport — and I’ve loved it ever since.”

