MARYVILLE, Mo. — Keaton Stone always knew he wanted to play collegiate sports. The Spoofhound senior has had a passion for basketball since a young age and always thought that’d be what he pursued in college.
“Since I’ve been a kid, I've wanted to play college basketball,” Stone said. “Basketball has always been a part of my life and track was kinda a new sport — and I’ve loved it ever since.”
As Stone has gotten older, track and field has become more of a focus for him. At state last May, Stone earned medals in both the long jump and triple jump.
That got him thinking about track and field at the next level.
“After state last year, I was like, ok, I think I have a real chance at this now,” Stone said.
Stone thanks former Spoofhound assistant coach Jamie James for working with him and developing his skills and love of the sport.
“I feel like that all goes to Jamie James,” Stone said. “He was the first one to ask me to join. He was like, ‘you are tall, you are athletic, you could be good at jumping.’ … All of that has just grown because of him.”
Maryville head coach Rodney Bade is not surprised that Stone took so well to track and field.
“He is kinda a jack-of-all-trades a little bit,” Bade said. “If we could do six events, he’d try them. … Something about track and field just kinda meshes with him.”
The college decision for Stone came down to Northwest Missouri State and Central Missouri. In the end, he decided that he was ready to experience life outside of Maryville. Stone also enjoyed his visit to Warrensburg.
“Their coaches are super nice coaches — lovely guys,” Stone said. “I met some kids on the team and I know some people that are already on the team from other schools in our conference and other kids I’ve competed with. Everyone was just super nice. I felt loved. So I was like, ‘this is definitely a place I could end up seeing myself at.’”
For Spoofhound track and field, this is the third-straight season with an athlete signing to compete at least on the Division-II level. Stone follows Garrett Dumke, who went to Southeast Missouri State, and Brooklynn Holtman, who he joins at Central Missouri.
“That kinda just speaks to what we are trying to develop — the kind of program that the coaching staff was trying to build even before with coach (Nathan) Powell and then when I took over,” Bade said.