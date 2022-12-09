22-12-15 MHSB Keaton3.jpg
Maryville senior Keaton Stone throws down a third-quarter dunk against South Harrison on Thursday in Bethany. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

BETHANY, Mo. — The Spoofhounds’ athleticism and defensive intensity proved too much for South Harrison on Thursday night in Bethany. On a night where Maryville didn’t shoot 3-pointers to their normal high percentage, the transition game still generated a 64-24 road victory.

“I thought that in the third quarter, our energy defensively led to a lot of easy points and then the shots started falling,” Spoofhound coach Matt Stoecklein said. “I think we hit one three in the first half, but the energy of the defense got some easy points.”

