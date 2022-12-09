BETHANY, Mo. — The Spoofhounds’ athleticism and defensive intensity proved too much for South Harrison on Thursday night in Bethany. On a night where Maryville didn’t shoot 3-pointers to their normal high percentage, the transition game still generated a 64-24 road victory.
“I thought that in the third quarter, our energy defensively led to a lot of easy points and then the shots started falling,” Spoofhound coach Matt Stoecklein said. “I think we hit one three in the first half, but the energy of the defense got some easy points.”
Five early points from sophomore Peyton McCollum helped get the Spoofhounds (3-1) out to an 11-0 lead and the onslaught was on. Senior Drew Burns beat the first-quarter buzzer with a jumper to put the Hounds up 17-8.
The Spoofhound bench has been a strength early in the season led by Delton Davis, Lucas Vierthaler and Matthew Walter. Vierthaler got the scoring going in the second quarter with a steal and basket before Davis added his own bucket.
“Coming off the bench, you have to make your shots whenever you have the chance to make them,” Vierthaler said.
Burns capped the 6-0 run to open the quarter. The Bulldogs (2-4) battled back within 23-13, but Vierthaler triggered a 8-0 to stretch the lead and Burns capped the half with a 3-pointer for a 34-15 lead at the break.
“It is a lot of fun knowing (other teams) basically have to guard Derek, Peyton and Caden all of the time and it leaves shooters wide open in the corners and slip passes to Keaton,” Vierthaler said. “It is very fun.”
With the Spoofhounds’ basket shifting to the side with the Bulldog student section in the second half, senior Keaton Stone provided the home fans with some entertainment even if it was at the expense of the Bulldogs. Stone had the first three baskets of the second half including a pair of dunks.
“It is just a confidence builder, you know,” Stone said. “I feel like it really brings up the energy for the team. We are all screaming. We are hyped.”
The second half was largely a race to the basket for the Spoofhounds. The Bulldogs hit three 3-pointers in the second half, but the other 30 points belonged to Maryville.
A 3-pointer from McCollum got the lead to 30 for the first time at 51-21 midway through the third quarter. After two Joey Patterson buckets, McCollum beat the buzzer with another 3-pointer to make it 58-24.
The fourth quarter highlight came on a missed free throw from Jesus Flores, which came back to him and allowed the All-State high jumper to throw down his own dunk. That highlight ended up being the final basket of the game with Maryville dribbling out the final minute of the clock.
“Our defensive energy at times, in my opinion, really gets our offense going,” Stoecklein said. “That extra effort on everything, and then it pays off on the offensive end.”
Maryville had nine different players score in the game led by Stone with 12. Caden Stoecklein and McCollum each had 11 while Derek Quinlin and Burns had seven each. Vierthaler had six, Patterson and Davis had four each and Flores had his loud two.
“We are very hard to guard with how many shooters we have,” Stone said.
Maryville will get a strong test on Saturday as they host undefeated Platte Valley (5-0).