MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville Spoofhounds took on familiar conference foe, the Cameron Dragons in the Class 4, District 16 Tournament on Saturday in the Hound Pound. Conference and district games always carry a little extra intensity and physicality, and this matchup would be no exception.
The Spoofhounds won that battle with a 62-48 final.
Spoofhound senior Spencer Willnerd was able to sneak behind the Cameron zone defense to open the scoring on a nice assist by Keaton Stone. A steal by Willnerd then set up junior guard Caden Stoecklein for three, and a Derek Quinlin steal and score put the score at 7-0 halfway through the first quarter. A Willnerd layup would be followed by the Dragons’ second 3-pointer of the quarter and saw the lead at just 9-6 at the conclusion of the first.
Willnerd’s size and effort was evident throughout this tough matchup, even though he tallied just four in the scoring column.
“He’s the ‘we’. There’s no ‘me’ in that kid whatsoever," Maryville coach Matt Stoecklein said. “It’s all about what can I do for this team. It’s all about setting screens, getting rebounds. He is an unselfish, unbelievable player.”
The second quarter featured patient offense by Maryville and pressure defense that set the tone early on. Another three from Stoecklein, followed by a 3-pointer from freshman Peyton McCollum, and an offensive rebound and layup by Quinlin pushed the lead to 21-9 in favor of the Hounds. A quick run by Cameron saw the first half close at 26-14 following another Stoecklein 3-pointer.
Back-and-forth scoring in the third quarter was started with another 3-pointer from Quinlin, followed by back to back layups from Stoecklein. Cameron would make a run of their own to pull the score to 33-25, but McCollum would hit back to back 3-pointers to push the lead back up to a comfortable margin.
The physical nature of the game would culminate with Quinlin being forced to leave with a bloody nose late in the third quarter. Matt Stoecklein had a simple message, “Our message every timeout, every opportunity we have was, ‘hey, they’re not calling it, so you have to play through it. I’ll talk to the refs, you just don’t say anything and continue to play and play hard’ and they did.”
Stone closed the third quarter scoring with a layup making the score 41-32 in favor of Maryville. McCollum picked up where he left off, drilling his fourth 3-pointer early in the fourth quarter.
Junior Drew Burns, who drew the tough defensive matchup in junior TJ Best of Cameron, rose to the occasion.
“He guarded TJ (Best), I’m guessing he’s getting 15-20 points a game, and Drew held him to just a few,” Coach Stoecklein said. “Drew’s defense against Griff (Bonderer) from Chilicothe, once again, great defense. He’s accepted that role and he just goes so hard after it. That’s what defense is, ‘can I dial in and focus and play as hard as I can’, that’s what Drew does.”
The fourth quarter saw Cameron hanging close, but never able to put together a run to challenge Maryville’s lead, thanks in large part to the clutch free throw shooting of Stoecklein. With just over a minute to go, Stoecklein stepped to the free throw line and knocked down a free throw that would be his 1,000th career point.
“It was nice to get that out of the way,” Matt Stoecklein said. “It was good to get a chance to celebrate and recognize that accomplishment briefly.”
Stoecklein led all scorers with 28. McCollum had 14, Quinlin added seven, Stone had six, Willnerd chipped in four and Delton Davis had two.