MARYVILLE, Mo. — Jackson Golightly and Caden Stoecklein’s relationship goes back a long time.
“I’ve known Caden since he was probably a toddler, going to church at Countryside and his family going,” Golightly said. “We’ve known each other for a really long time and then obviously (Matt Stoecklein) coaching me in high school.”
Stoecklein, the Spoofhound senior, has dreamt of playing college basketball nearly as long as he’s known Golightly.
“Basketball has always been my love,” Stoecklein said. “I remember since I was three, I’ve always just loved basketball and wanted to play after high school.”
Golighty, a former Spoofhound star and Grand View assistant coach, knows a lot about Stoecklein’s game whether it is going all the way back to watching him grow up or as recently as when he and John Zimmerman come back to town and play pick-up with the high school players during the summer. No college coach knows Stoecklein better, and no coach has a better idea of how he will fit their program.
“Caden is such a good player and we are really fortunate to get a guy of such high character and such a high IQ, high skill level guy at our level,” Golightly said. “I think he is going to be a really, really good player if he puts in the work and does what he is supposed to, he is going to be such a good player at our level.”
That relationship and knowledge culminated on Friday morning at the Hound Pound as Stoecklein signed with Grand View.
“Jackson has played a huge part in me coming to love basketball when I was younger watching him play for my dad,” Stoecklein said. “Being able to go to Grandview and play for him is super cool.”
The first team All-MEC and all-district guard averaged 14.4 points per game with 2.8 assists and 3.6 rebounds.
“It is super exciting that my basketball career isn’t over,” Stoecklein said. “It has played a huge part in becoming who I am today.”
After visiting Grand View, Stoecklein felt the Des Moines NAIA school was the right fit for him. The program is led by Denis Schaefer in his 25th season as head coach.
“When I visited, (it’s) a beautiful campus,” Stoecklein said. “I went and watched a game and they really seemed to have a family atmosphere.”
Golightly joined the Grand View program for his extra year of eligibility after playing at William Jewell. In Golightly’s one season, the Vikings went 17-11 overall and 12-7 in league play.
After that season, the team’s assistant coach left for a Division-II job at Wayne State and Golightly decided he wasn’t done in the game of basketball.
“It kinda threw me into the fire of being a top assistant at the NAIA level, which I think was probably the best thing for me,” Golightly said. “It really put me in the position where I really have to grow up, be an adult, be responsible, hold myself accountable individually for all the responsibility I had on my plate now. I really enjoyed that process.
“Being a college basketball coach is something I never thought I would really do, but now that I am doing it, it feels like my entire life, I’ve been meant to do this. It is a really good feeling to be in a position where I get to do something that I love to do.”
Last season, the Vikings finished 8-20 overall with a 6-16 conference record. The Spoofhound alum got the chance to make his head coaching debut on January 7 at Benedictine in Atchison, Kansas, with Schaefer ill.
“He has such a great coaching tree,” Golightly said. “It is probably the perfect start for anybody trying to get into coaching — is coaching with Coach Schaefer.”
Golightly believes that Stoecklein can help the team get back to its winning ways this season and make an immediate impact.
“We didn’t have the season we wanted to, but having a guy like Caden come in really helps us out in the leadership department, and is a guy that can help build our culture back to a really good winning program,” Golightly said.