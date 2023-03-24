Caden signing

Maryville senior Caden Stoecklein signed with Grand View University on Friday morning at the Hound Pound. Pictured; front from left; Matt Stoecklein, Caden Stoecklein, Heather Stoecklein, Jan Potts; back; John Ammons, Creid Stoecklein, Jackson Golightly, Miah Stoecklein and Larry Potts. 

 SUBMITTED BY MAT BEU

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Jackson Golightly and Caden Stoecklein’s relationship goes back a long time.

“I’ve known Caden since he was probably a toddler, going to church at Countryside and his family going,” Golightly said. “We’ve known each other for a really long time and then obviously (Matt Stoecklein) coaching me in high school.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags