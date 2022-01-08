BOLIVAR, Mo. — The Spoofhound coaching staff was already happy with their road trip to Bolivar for the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame Classic. Coach Matt Stoecklein referenced the trip as a great team-bonding experience on Saturday.
The trip was made even better with a game-winning 3-pointer by junior Caden Stoecklein with under a second to play and win the game 48-45 over Strafford (5-7).
The Spoofhound point guard finished with 24 points in the come-from-behind win as Stoecklein had 10 in the fourth quarter and the Hounds (5-7) out-scored Strafford 19-11 in the final quarter.
Derek Quinlin had two 3-pointers in the fourth quarter and finished with eight points. Senior Spencer Willnerd got to the foul line 10 times — making eight — and finished with 10 points. Keaton Stone added four points and Peyton McCollum had two.
Maryville will be back in action on Tuesday with a girls/boys varsity doubleheader against East Buchanan at the Hound Pound.