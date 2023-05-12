FAUCETT, Mo. — It wasn’t pretty for the Bluejays in Thursday night’s district opener against Penney, but at the end of the day, it was a victory and that is all that matters in the postseason.
“Seeing the ball coming in, I just turned on it,” Bluejay sophomore Brayden Stevens said. “I went to first base and Dylan (McIntyre) just picked me up, he was so happy.”
It wasn’t a hit that Stevens turned on the ball for, it was a hit-by-pitch that allowed Drew Dack to trot home for the walk-off run and the 9-8 victory in extra innings. McIntyre celebrated with Stevens with the knowledge that his Northeast Nodaway career wasn’t ending on Thursday.
“We have that drive obviously,” Stevens said. “We were down some and we just kept on coming back and coming back.”
It was an odd day from the start for Northeast Nodaway as the game was moved from Maysville to the turf field at Mid-Buchanan because of the rain. None of the Northeast Nodaway players had played a high-school game on turf before and the defense certainly took time to adjust with eight errors on the night.
Despite the porous defense, McIntyre battled on the mound through 5 2/3 innings with just one earned run on five hits with one walk and 11 strikeouts. With two outs in the sixth inning, however, McIntyre reached the pitch limit and with his team down 7-3, things looked bleak for the Jays.
“For as poorly as we can play at time, my goodness, we can make up for it,” Northeast Nodaway coach Vance Proffitt said after his 100th win with he and assistant coach Cody Green leading the Jays. “We stranded a lot of base runners there at the end — we probably should have won it a little sooner. But gosh dang, they are a good baseball team. They pushed us and we knew they would.
“Playing on turf for the first time ever in the history of our program, it was a learning curve. We didn’t give up. I thought we were going to. My blood pressure was rising and Coach Green was talking me off the ledge. But this group needed this. This group needed to see success at this time of year when it matters the most.”
Freshman Drew Dack came in to pitch for McIntyre and immediately got out of the inning with a line-out to McIntyre, who had taken Dack’s spot at shortstop. That came after Dack nearly fell over on his first pitch as he adjusted to the first time throwing off an artificial mound.
“I just do what I can do, give the team my best shot and they give me their best shot,” Dack said. “… It was slicker than snot out there, I didn’t know what to do."
In the bottom of the sixth, Northeast Nodaway rallied and it was the bottom of the order that provided the spark. Sophomore Landon Wilmes got the rally started with a double to the right-center gap.
Back-to-back 1-out walks for Jace Cameron and Sawyer Thurman loaded the bases for McIntyre who grounded to short, but beat the throw for an RBI. Dack grounded out for another RBI and cut the margin to 7-5.
“The lower half (of the order) carried us for a while, especially those bottom three,” Proffitt said. “Proud of those guys, Jace, Sawyer and Boston (Adwell) — getting on base when they needed to.”
Grant McIntyre worked a 5-pitch walk to load the bases and Tyler New was hit by a pitch to force a run across. Stevens worked a 7-pitch walk to tie the game.
The liner that Dack gave up and McIntyre caught proved to be the hardest-hit ball against the freshman all night. Dack worked around an error and hit-by-pitch in the top of the seventh and kept the game even at 7-7.
A Dack single in the seventh inning loaded the bases with two outs for Grant McIntyre. The junior catcher fouled off three pitches to work the count full, and with the seventh pitch of the at-bat, the Northeast Nodaway fans and dugout began to celebrate for the briefest of moments. McIntyre took a pitch low for what the entire ballpark thought was the walk-off walk, but to the disbelief of McIntyre and his teammates, it was called strike three.
The Bluejays didn’t have time to dwell on the call as extra innings began.
“We had to lock back in after that because we thought we had won it,” Stevens said. “It was time to go after that.”
Grant McIntyre quickly showed that he still had his head in the game. After a ball was lost in the lights and dropped with one out, the junior catcher threw the potential go-ahead run out at second on a caught stealing. That allowed Dack to have a 1-2-3 frame.
The Jays got two on with one out in the eighth, but couldn’t push a run across. A walk and an error allowed Penney to take the lead in the top of the ninth.
Dack finished his day with 3 1/3 no-hit innings with one unearned run, a walk and three strikeouts.
“He pitched his butt off there,” Proffitt said. “I hadn’t trusted him much of late. He had kinda broken my trust, but he’s got it back. He came in and had a little hiccup there, throwing some balls in the dirt, but bounced back from it.”
With two runners on and one out, Penney didn’t want to let Grant McIntyre have the chance to beat them. They walked the No. 3 hitter to get to junior Tyler New.
New turned in one of his best at-bats of the season and certainly the most important. The center fielder worked a 9-pitch at bat with four foul balls before eventually earning the game-tying walk.
The patience of the Bluejays paid off as the 204th pitch of the night by Penney’s Ian Morris and Clayton Baker landed in the middle of Stevens’ back for the walk-off win.
The victory sets up a rematch with second-seeded Albany on Monday at 7 p.m., in Maysville. The first time the teams met this season, Albany won 1-0 as Dack and Kemper Cline dueled on a windy day in Albany.
“We have a ball team that can play and we are ready for Albany,” Dack said.