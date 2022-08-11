22-08-11 Sterling.jpg
Buy Now

Spoofhound sophomore Carson Sterling participated in the AAU Junior Olympics in Greensboro, North Carolina, last week.

 SUBMITTED

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Maryville sophomore Carson Sterling has worked this summer to improve his discus and shot put abilities and that work paid off with a strong performance at the AAU Junior Olympics in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Coming off a shot put championship in the Show-Me Games with a new personal-best of 13.09 meters, Sterling went to North Carolina A&T’s campus to test himself against some of the nation’s best.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags