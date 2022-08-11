MARYVILLE, Mo. — Maryville sophomore Carson Sterling has worked this summer to improve his discus and shot put abilities and that work paid off with a strong performance at the AAU Junior Olympics in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Coming off a shot put championship in the Show-Me Games with a new personal-best of 13.09 meters, Sterling went to North Carolina A&T’s campus to test himself against some of the nation’s best.
“It was really cool seeing all these athletes who are doing things that are unthinkable to me,” Sterling said.
Sterling took 28th out of 81 Junior Olympians in the shot put with a 12.89-meter toss. He took 37th out of 75 in the discus with a 34.6-meter throw.
The Spoofhound hopes the experience in a big meet like the Junior Olympics will pay off next season as he hopes to make the trip to the state championships for the first time.
“I think these meets will come in handy because I would have performed under the pressure,” Sterling said.
Sterling will continue to train this fall as he gets ready for next spring.
“Right now, it is really just getting down to the basics to have a really good season during the spring,” Sterling said. “I’m shooting for state in both shot and discus.”