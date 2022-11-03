While Missouri 8-Man district play officially began last Friday with the play-in games, this week will be the true kick-off for the remaining teams in the state. All eyes will be on the state’s toughest district — a district that has four of the top-five teams in the state.
1. North Andrew
9-0; State Rank: 1
The Cardinals rolled through the regular season on their way to a GRC championship. North Andrew’s success was due in large part to its strong offensive line and elite running game.
Senior running back Hayden Ecker was third in the state in rushing yards per game (213) and ninth in the state with 1,274 rushing yards. Sophomore quarterback Braxon Linville finished with 842 passing yards and 828 rushing yards. The duo combined for 34 rushing touchdowns and 52 total touchdowns.
The Cardinals averaged 55 points per game offensively for the season, but enter districts with an average of 64 points per game over their last five. On the defensive side, North Andrew allowed 23 points per game.
North Andrew has two top-five wins this season and went 3-0 against teams in its district. The Cardinals defeated Albany 58-42 on Oct. 7 and defeated Worth County 56-48 on Oct. 14.
2. Platte Valley
8-1; State Rank: 5
Platte Valley followed up a historic season in 2021 with an even better season in 2022. The 275 Conference champions went 8-0 in conference play behind a defense that allowed just 17 points per game.
The Platte Valley offense was led by senior running back Carter Luke. Luke missed multiple games over the final half of the season with a sprained ankle, but still finished with 812 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns. Jaxon McCrary was second on the team with 669 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns.
Senior Trevor Weir was the leader of a defense that allowed the third fewest points in the state. Weir led the team with 75 tackles, four sacks, and 13 tackles for loss.
Platte Valley ended the regular season with a win over the No. 8 team in the state in East Atchison. Platte Valley’s lone loss came by two points (36-34) on the road against Albany.
3. Worth County
7-2; State Rank: 4
The Worth County Tigers reloaded after losing the core that led them to the 2021 state championship game. Those new pieces led a Worth County team that finished fifth in scoring on offense and fourth in points allowed.
The Tigers averaged 62 points per game on offense and did so with a balanced attack. Senior running back Levi Cassavaugh was 15th in the state with 1,058 yards rushing. Junior quarterback Tyler New rushed for 531 yards and passed for 1,023.
New’s favorite target was senior Dylan McIntyre. The state’s best receiver finished with 696 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns.
Worth County’s losses came by a combined 10 points to the first and second place team in the GRC. The Tigers lost to Albany 36-34 on Sept. 16 and then to North Andrew by a score of 56-48 on Oct. 14.
4. East Atchison
8-1; State Rank: 8
Much like Worth County, the East Atchison Wolves came into the 2022 season having to replace core pieces from the 2021 season. The Wolves won their first eight games of the season before losing to Platte Valley in the final game of the regular season.
The East Atchison offense was led by senior Jarrett Spinnato. The senior back finished 16th in the state with 1,010 rushing yards and 31 touchdowns. Braden Graves was second on the team with 611 rushing yards.
The Wolves have been near the top of the state in points allowed the last few seasons and 2022 was no different. East Atchison finished second in the state, allowing just 12 points per game.
Charlie Litherbury led the team and was third in the state with 119 tackles. Collin Hedlund was eighth in the state with seven sacks and Spinnato finished with four interceptions and 52 tackles.
5. Albany
8-1; State Rank: 3
Despite two top five wins and a one-loss record, the Albany Warriors enter the District 4 gauntlet as the five seed. In a three-week span, the Warriors played Worth County, Platte Valley, and North Andrew. Albany escaped the district preview with a 2-1 record.
The Albany offense runs through arguably the state’s best quarterback in senior Kemper Cline. Cline passed for 1,281 yards, rushed for 1,139 yards and accounted for 46 touchdowns.
Cline leaned on senior receivers Porter Davis and Kyle Burke. Burke led the team with 36 receptions for 552 yards and nine touchdowns. Davis finished with 28 receptions for 537 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Albany moved into the state conversation with back-to-back 36-34 wins over Worth County and Platte Valley. The Warriors then fell behind by 30 against North Andrew before storming back to make it a one-score game in the fourth quarter.
6. Rock Port (6-3)
The Rock Port Blue Jays got off to a rocky start in 2022 with a 3-3 start. After losing back-to-back games to end September, the Blue Jays won their final three games of the year.
Similar to North Andrew, Rock Port’s success came from running the ball. The three-headed attack was led by senior Micah Makings who led the team with 744 yards rushing.
Phillip Herron was second on the team with 665 yards rushing. Quarterback Aidan Burke was third on the team with 517 yards rushing. The three rushers combined for 34 rushing touchdowns.
The Rock Port defense played well against teams outside of the top 10. In their six wins, the defense allowed an average of 19 points. Against ranked opponents, that number ballooned to 53.
7. South Holt (5-4)
The South Holt Knights may be the team that most overachieved this season. The Knights entered the season with 12 players and went without their quarterback for multiple games this season.
Despite missing multiple games, junior quarterback Kendall Noland finished the season with 770 passing yards and 11 touchdowns. Jayce Jackson led the team with 658 yards rushing and added another 281 yards receiving.
South Holt received similar production from its three receiving options. Cade Kurtz led the team with 336 yards, just ahead of Tylynn Prussman’s 283 yards.
Jaxon Schaeffer led the defense with 15 tackles for loss. The Knights defense allowed 48 points per game in the first month of the season but allowed just 26 points per game over their next six games.
8. Stanberry (4-5)
The Stanberry Bulldogs beat the teams they were supposed to beat this season but struggled with the top tier teams in the GRC. The Bulldogs offense helped them to a 3-2 start to the season, but a combined 38 points over the final three games of the regular season led to a three-game losing streak going into district play.
Running back Tucker Schieber leads the Bulldogs with 1,207 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns. Schieber was assisted by fellow junior running back Gavin Cameron who was second on the team with 797 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns.
First-year starter Colby McQuinn finished the regular season with 672 passing yards and 12 touchdowns. Decker Heyde leads the team with 13 receptions for 354 yards and eight touchdowns.
Schieber has also been the best player on a defense that has struggled. The Stanberry junior leads the team with 103 tackles and six sacks.
The Bulldogs come into district play with an offense averaging 45 points per game and a defense allowing 45 points per game.