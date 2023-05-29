OZARK, Mo.— After a blowout loss in the state semifinals on Monday, Maysville bounced back with an inspired effort on Tuesday against Chaffee, but fell 1-0 on a walk-off infield single by Leyton Hanback in the bottom of the seventh. 

Maysville’s Dillon Willis pitched the first six innings on Tuesday — allowing just three hits and two walks with two strikeouts. 

