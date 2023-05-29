OZARK, Mo.— After a blowout loss in the state semifinals on Monday, Maysville bounced back with an inspired effort on Tuesday against Chaffee, but fell 1-0 on a walk-off infield single by Leyton Hanback in the bottom of the seventh.
Maysville’s Dillon Willis pitched the first six innings on Tuesday — allowing just three hits and two walks with two strikeouts.
Kaleb Jestes and Max Heinz had the two hits for Maysville as Chaffee’s Peyton Vaughn and Kade Atkins combined to shut down the Wolverines.
Chafee (23-10) finishes third in Class 2 while Maysville (17-11) is fourth.
The Wolverines return a strong core next season led by seniors-to-be Coy Sobotka, Draken Bennett and Heinz as well as juniors-to-be Kris Gabbard and Gavin Kennedy and Willis.
CLASS 2 CHAMPIONSHIP
Ash Grove vs. Salisbury, 7 p.m.
CLASS 1 THIRD PLACE
Cooter bounced back from their semifinal loss on Monday to St. Elizabeth with a 7-0 win in Tuesday’s third-place game over Community (18-7).
After being 1-hit by four pitchers for Platte Valley on Monday, Community had five hits against Cooter (24-7), but couldn’t scratch across a run. Gavin Allen was 3-for-3 for the Trojans.
Cooter was led by pitcher Hayden Nazarenus with a complete-game shutout — five hits, two walks and eight strikeouts. Lukas Barnes and Pearce Watkins each had two hits while Bryson Green had four RBI.
CLASS 2 SEMIFINALS
Ash Grove 11, Maysville 0
Maysville made school history on Monday, playing in the Wolverines’ first state semifinal against undefeated, top-ranked Ash Grove. Ash Grove gave the Wolverines of how tough the state tournament can be with an 11-0 5-inning win.
Maysville’s lone hit came from catcher Kris Gabbard.
Errors hurt Maysville in the first two innings with junior Coy Sobotka giving up three earned runs in two innings, but Ash Grove scoring 10 in that time. Sam Criger gave up one hit and no earned runs in two innings of relief, but Ash Grove added an unearned run.
Salisbury staked its place in the Class 2 Championship Game on Monday with an 11-5 win over Chaffee.
Chaffee jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first, but Salisbury scored the next five runs and didn’t look back.
Brady Graskewicz, Ethan Hamilton and Ryan Binder led Salisbury with two hits each. Eli Wekenborg threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing five runs on eight hits with seven walks and five strikeouts.
CLASS 1 SEMIFINALS
St. Elizabeth 9, Cooter 0
St. Elizabeth proved that they don’t have much for state rankings with a 9-0 win for Class 1’s No. 2 team over No. 1 Cooter.
St. Elizabeth was led by senior pitcher Caleb Oligschlaeger’s complete-game shutout. The Southwestern Illinois College signee allowed three hits, three walks and seven strikeouts in his seven shutout frames.
The Hornet offense was led by three hits for senior catcher Jace Kesel. Eli Kenna and Oligschlaeger each had two hits.