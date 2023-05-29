Mays Max3.jpg
Maysville junior Max Heintz prepares for an at-bat on Monday in Ozark. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

OZARK, Mo. — Maysville made school history on Monday, playing in the Wolverines’ first state semifinal against undefeated, top-ranked Ash Grove. Ash Grove showed the Wolverines how tough the state tournament can be with an 11-0 5-inning win.

Maysville’s lone hit came from catcher Kris Gabbard.

