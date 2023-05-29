OZARK, Mo. — Maysville made school history on Monday, playing in the Wolverines’ first state semifinal against undefeated, top-ranked Ash Grove. Ash Grove showed the Wolverines how tough the state tournament can be with an 11-0 5-inning win.
Maysville’s lone hit came from catcher Kris Gabbard.
Errors hurt Maysville (16-10) in the first two innings with junior Coy Sobotka giving up three earned runs in two innings, but Ash Grove (24-0) scoring 10 in that time. Sam Criger gave up one hit and no earned runs in two innings of relief, but Ash Grove added an unearned run.
Ash Grove’s Brock Mooneyham threw all five innings with one hit allowed, two walks and 10 strikeouts. Parker Crow, Jonathon Rollhaus and Nate Trammell each had two hits.
Ash Grove will play Salisbury at 7 p.m. on Tuesday for the Class 2 State Championship. Maysville will play Chaffee for third place soon Tuesday at 4 p.m.
Salisbury 11, Chaffee 5
Salisbury staked its place in the Class 2 Championship Game on Monday with an 11-5 win over Chaffee.
Chaffee (21-10) jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first, but Salisbury (24-1) scored the next five runs and didn’t look back.
Brady Graskewicz, Ethan Hamilton and Ryan Binder led Salisbury with two hits each. Eli Wekenborg threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing five runs on eight hits with seven walks and five strikeouts.
St. Elizabeth 9, Cooter 0
St. Elizabeth proved that they don’t have much for state rankings with a 9-0 win for Class 1’s No. 2 team over No. 1 Cooter.
St. Elizabeth (22-7) was led by senior pitcher Caleb Oligschlaeger’s complete-game shutout. The Southwestern Illinois College signee allowed three hits, three walks and seven strikeouts in his seven shutout frames.
The Hornet offense was led by three hits for senior catcher Jace Kesel. Eli Kenna and Oligschlaeger each had two hits.
Cooter (23-7) will play Community for third place in Class 1 at 10 a.m. on Tuesday. St. Elizabeth will attempt to defend its state title on Tuesday at 1 p.m. against Platte Valley.
The pitching matchup is likely to be St. Elizabeth sophomore Gavin Williams against Platte Valley senior Memphis Bliley.
Williams is 3-4 this season with a 2.38 ERA, 61 strikeouts and 23 walks in 44 2/3 innings. His curveball is his strikeout pitch. Bliley is 7-1 this season with a 1.36 ERA, 76 strikeouts and 15 walks in 41 1/3 innings.