SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Maryville juniors Kason Teale and Jaxson Staples made Spoofhound history on Saturday as just the third boys doubles team to earn state medals. The duo became the second highest finishing pairing ever from Maryville with their sixth-place finish.
They opened with a hard-fought tiebreaker win over a familiar foe from St. Pius X 6-2, 5-7 (10-5), then lost a nail biter 5-7, 5-7 to a team from Bolivar.
Needing a win to stay in medal contention, Teale and Staples rallied for a 4-6, 6-0 (10-3) win over a duo from Logan-Rogersville to advance to Saturday’s medal round.
Teale and Staples won over Trenton’s doubles team to make it to the fifth-place match and lost a tight 6-4, 3-6 (4-10) fifth-place match to Clayton.
Sophomore Kristian Mendez went 0-2 in singles, but finished a spectacular first season as a Spoofhound with a 25-10 record.
Maryville is set to return its entire varsity lineup next season.