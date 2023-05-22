Teale Staples

Maryville juniors Jaxson Staples and Kason Teale stand on the podium after finishing sixth at the state tournament in Springfield.

 SUBMITTED BY NICOLE MCGINNESS

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Maryville juniors Kason Teale and Jaxson Staples made Spoofhound history on Saturday as just the third boys doubles team to earn state medals. The duo became the second highest finishing pairing ever from Maryville with their sixth-place finish.

They opened with a hard-fought tiebreaker win over a familiar foe from St. Pius X 6-2, 5-7 (10-5), then lost a nail biter 5-7, 5-7 to a team from Bolivar.

