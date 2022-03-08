MARYVILLE, Mo. — The 2018 recruiting class at Northwest Missouri State was a big one for the future of the program. Coach Ben McCollum tasked with replacing four starters off a team that seemed poised to make a title run before an injury to Justin Pitts.
With Chris-Ebou Ndow, Xavier Kurth, Brett Dougherty and Pitts all graduating, Northwest brought in four true freshmen with Diego Bernard, Luke Waters, Xavier Rhodes and Drew Blair.
Waters, Bernard and Rhodes would go on to win a national championship in their true freshman season with Bernard starting and Rhodes playing a role as the third guard on the undefeated team. Rhodes transferred after the season and started the past two seasons for Florida Southern.
Bernard and Waters still have never lost an NCAA Tournament game as they each started for the Bearcats last season and won another national title.
“That speaks to Mac's recruiting,” Waters said.
While the other three have been winning national titles, Blair never actually got to suit up for Northwest as he left the school. Blair was roommates with Waters when he was in Maryville.
“It is kinda full circle,” Waters said. “He was my roommate when he came in as a freshman. Unfortunately, he got kinda homesick and ended up transferring. … It would be a funny reunion to be able to play them.”
The Stevens Point, Wisc., native transferred to Minnesota-Duluth, a program which hadn't been to the NCAA Tournament since 2003.
“I was just trying to find the right fit for me,” Blair said. “A little closer to home, I knew some guys on the team, I had a relationship with coach (Justin) Wieck. I think being able to go there and have that semester of a redshirt year just really helped me.
“Everyone has their different path to end up where they are supposed to be, so I'm glad I ended up here. Obviously, I got nothing but respect for Northwest Missouri State and everything they got going on there.”
Blair showed why Northwest recruited him in his first two seasons in Duluth, averaging 15.9 points per game as a freshman and 18.8 points per game as a sophomore.
While Blair's personal numbers were outstanding, Duluth was unable to break its postseason streak in either season, but that changed this year with the team going 25-5 and earning the second seed in the Central Region.
“I think we are all just really excited to keep playing and have a chance to make a run in the tournament,” Blair said. “Obviously, we know it has been a long time for Duluth.”
That means a potential second-round matchup with Northwest if Blair and the Bulldogs can get past Washburn on Saturday and Northwest can do the same with Minnesota State-Moorhead, the NSIC Tournament champions who beat Duluth in the title game.
“It'd be cool,” Blair said. “Obviously, it'd be a little fun to see how that goes down.”
Blair is leading the team with 18.6 points per game this season. He is shooting 38 percent from 3-point range this year and also leads the team in steals.
“I grew as a leader a lot I think,” Blair said.
Here are team capsules from the entire Central Region.
Augustana (24-3)
Seed: 1; NABC Ranking: 5
The host school is led by 6-foot-8 forward Tyler Riemersma. The senior was NSIC South Division Player of the Year after averaging a double-double for a third-straight season with 18.2 points and 11.1 rebounds. He was also second on the team in both steals and assists. Augustana starts a veteran lineup with four seniors and a junior. Isaac Fink, Adam Dykman and Dylan LeBrun also averaged double figures and LeBrun was the Defensive Player of the Year for the NSIC. LeBrun would be the one to likely draw the defensive assignment on Trevor Hudgins if they play Northwest.
Minnesota-Duluth (25-5)
Seed: 2; NABC Ranking: 12
The Bulldogs have some questions around the team with NSIC North Division Player of the Year Austin Andrews being injured in the NSIC semifinals and then not playing in the championship game. The 6-foot-6 freshman averaged 18.1 points per game and 9.5 rebounds this season. All five Duluth starters averaged double figures with Joshua Brown, Charlie Katona and Jack Middleton joining Blair and Andrews.
“That championship game was a battle,” Blair said. “We were back and forth most of the second half. We were trying to try and figure out how to play without one of our main guys. … Austin Andrews, our all-conference big guy, went down in the semifinals with a knee injury. We were trying to figure out how to play without him. We throw it in the post a lot to him.”
Northwest Missouri State (28-5)
Seed: 3; NABC Ranking: 15
Trevor Hudgins and Diego Bernard are certainly the headliners on any scouting report for Northwest. Hudgins, the reigning National Player of the Year, is averaging 23.6 points per game this season. Northwest's top four scorers all shoot 40 percent or better from 3-point range with Wes Dreamer, Luke Waters, Bernard and Hudgins. The 2-time defending national champions are the MIAA regular season and tournament champions.
“We've shown in this tournament spurts of us reaching our furthest potential,” Waters said. “If we can put that together for a full 40-minute game, I don't think anybody can beat us.”
Upper Iowa (25-5)
Seed: 4; NABC Ranking: 13
The Peacocks are led by their guard play, particularly Joe Smoldt and Jake Hilmer who were All-NSIC first-team selections. Smoldt leads the team in scoring at 17.8 points per game and over half his attempts come from behind the arc where he shoots 39 percent. Jake Hilmer is the team's point guard and averages 16.4 points per game. Jareese Williams has only played 18 games this year, but averages 17.7 points per game including a season-high 29 points against Missouri Southern where he made 16 free throws.
Central Oklahoma (24-6)
Seed: 5; NABC Ranking: 17
The MIAA regular-season co-champions are coming off an ugly 79-65 loss to Washburn in the MIAA semifinals, but have proven this season that they can play with anybody including a 76-75 overtime home win over a Northwest team that was playing without second-leading scorer Wes Dreamer. The Bronchos are led by Washington State transfer forward Isaiah Wade and his 18.7 points per game. Callen Hayden, Jaden Wells and Camryn Givens also average double figures this season.
Minnesota State-Moorhead (19-11)
Seed: 6; NABC Ranking: Not Ranked
The first surprise of conference tournament week came from the Dragon who beat Augustana and Duluth to win the NSIC Tournament and punch their ticket to the dance. Against Augustana, Lorenzo McGhee dropped 24 points as the only Dragon over 10 points. McGhee is averaging a team-high 12.4 points per game this year and was the team's lone NSIC first teamer.
“They got a really good team,” Blair said. “They were picked preseason to win our conference. They kinda struggled to figure it out early, but they got a lot of good players and they kinda just started playing their best ball at the end of the year.”
Washburn (21-10)
Seed: 7; NABC Ranking: Receiving Votes
It has been a rough season with injuries for the Ichabods, who entered the season as one of the most talented teams in the nation, but as the season went they got healthier and healthier. The team was on an 8-game winning streak before falling to Northwest 84-76 in the MIAA Championship game on Sunday. That was enough to jump Fort Hays State in the regional rankings. Tyler Geiman, who played injured early in the year, is averaging 15.6 points per game and Jalen Lewis is averaging 13.6 points per game.
Southwestern Oklahoma State (14-16)
Seed: 8; NABC Ranking: Not Ranked
The Bulldogs went into the GAC Tournament as the seven seed, but made an improbable run to three-straight wins and the conference's automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. Southwestern Oklahoma State played two MIAA teams this year and lost by four to Emporia State and lost by 16 to Fort Hays State. Damion Thornton leads the team in scoring with 18.5 points per game, but the 6-foot-4 guard is a 31 percent 3-point shooter and has 91 turnovers compared to 55 assists. He was the MVP of the GAC Tournament.