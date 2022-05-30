OZARK, Mo. — St. Elizabeth looked like a squad which will be making its fourth-straight appearance in the state championship game while Platte Valley looked like a team getting used to being on the big stage at the MSHSAA Final Four for the first time in program history.
“It is our first time down here,” Platte Valley coach Zach Dyer said. “You kinda saw the kids look around the stadium when we first got here. They were a little awe-struck.”
Unfortunately for Platte Valley, there was no time to settle in against a Hornet team that has now outscored its three opponents in the state tournament 34-0. Platte Valley became the most recent run-rule victim with a 10-0 decision in six innings on Monday night in Ozark.
“We just can’t make those errors in that kind of game,” Dyer said. “When you get down to the final four, you are playing really, really good teams and we probably had like six miscues that cost us quite a few runs there.”
Platte Valley junior Memphis Bliley got the ball to start on Monday and was matching St. Elizabeth junior Caleb Oligschlaeger pitch for pitch early on.
The first hit of the game was by Platte Valley’s Wyatt Miller to leadoff the second inning. Freshman Justin Miller had a single to lead off the third inning, but Platte Valley couldn’t advance the runners past second base either time.
On the other side, Bliley was having to get extra outs. In each of the first three innings, Platte Valley committed at least one error. The junior ace pitched around it in the first two frames, but the lack of execution bit Platte Valley in the third inning.
“We made a couple errors early on that hurt us,” Platte Valley junior Matt Jermain said.
Bliley opened the third inning with a walk to the No. 9 hitter and an error on a ball hit up the middle allowed runners to get to second and third with no outs. Bliley induced a popout to keep St. Elizabeth off the board, but an error on the next play gave the Hornets the lead.
“We made too many mistakes to stay in this game,” Dyer said.
The next hitter hit a sharp ground ball which could have resulted in a run-down between third and home, but Platte Valley took the sure out at first and allowed a second run to score.
The 2-0 score remained that way until the fifth inning when St. Elizabeth broke through against a frustrated Bliley. The first seven hitters for the Hornets reached base and by the end of the frame, St. Elizabeth had six runs and an 8-0 lead.
“I was getting mad at myself,” Bliley said. “I shouldn’t have been, but I wasn’t throwing my best. … It got to my head.”
Bliley finished the game with his only loss of the season, allowing five hits and six earned runs with two walks and three strikeouts in five innings.
“I didn’t throw the greatest tonight, but they came out to hit the ball,” Bliley said.
The junior finishes the season with 67 innings pitched, a 7-1 record, an 0.84 ERA, 121 strikeouts and 12 walks.
“He has done everything we’ve asked of him all year,” Dyer said. “He has been the ace of our team.”
With Bliley ineligible to pitch the third-place game against Northeast (Cairo) on Tuesday at 4 p.m., junior Wyatt Miller will get the start. Miller has a 1.38 ERA in 20 1/3 innings this season.
The championship game is a rematch of last year’s game where Oran defeated St. Elizabeth 3-0. That game will be played at 7 p.m.
Senior Tyler Vongkhamchanh spoke to the team after the coaches left the postgame huddle on Monday and Bliley said the message for Tuesday was simple.
“We don’t want to lose,” Bliley said. “We are a winning team. We just want to win.”