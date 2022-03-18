The Nodaway Valley Thunder are starting a new track and field program, but the cupboard certainly isn’t bare. The Nodaway Valley boys team will be built around three state qualifiers from last year in different disciplines.
“It is cool because we have a lot of experience at state,” Nodaway Valley senior Dawson Fast said.
The most-accomplished athlete among that group is sophomore Riley Blay. The distance runner earned two state medals last season when he was third in the 3,200-meter run and seventh in the 1,600-meter run.
“I feel really ready,” Blay said. “I’ve been training all winter for this. I just hope to come out with a couple state titles.”
Blay haș already demonstrated his improvement during his sophomore year when this fall, he won the Class 1 State Championship in cross-country. Now he hopes to see that success translate to the track.
“It definitely motivated me a lot and made me want to work harder to improve my times,” Blay said.
Another member of last year’s West Nodaway team who returns is Fast. Fast joined the team part way through last season and showed his natural talent by taking ninth in the state in high jump.
“Going out halfway through the season and then making it to state, I was like, ‘I should have done this the whole year,’” Fast said. “Now I got the whole year to do it and I’m going to take advantage.”
Now with a full season and offseason to grow, Fast is excited to show what he can do.
“I’m confident, but I know there is still a lot of work to do,” Fast said.
With more time to train, Fast may also add to the events he competes in.
The state qualifier from the Nodaway-Holt side of the co-op is senior James Herr. Herr went to state and took 12th in Class 2 in the javelin.
“It is exciting to be back out here,” Herr said. “I feel like I’ve improved a great deal. I’m going to have more to contribute at state.”
This season, he will try to make it to the state meet in all three throwing events.
“I’m going to try to make it to state in shot, discus and javelin,” Herr said.
Sophomore John Fuhrman also returns from the Nodaway-Holt group. He ran the 800-meter run and 1,600-meter run at the district meet last season.
After coaching the cross-country team in the fall, Kenneth Hamilton is the boys head coach.
“The boys have a really good combination of athletes,” Hamilton said. “We have several sprinters on the team who are looking to improve themselves for other sports. … We are looking forward to having a very strong season on the boys side.”
Maddie Book is the girls head coach. The former standout athlete at Lafayette High School is excited to make the Thunder her first coaching job.
Book inherits a young team with a talented freshman class which experienced plenty of success during basketball season.
“These girls just came off a really good basketball season, so I’m excited for them,” Book said. “They are a super young group, but they are really competitive and they work hard every day. I’m excited to get to have them.”
Paige Hanson, Paidyn Linville, Ava Graham and Reganne Fast lead that freshmen group.
“They have all worked hard, but Paige Hanson has been a great leader for us,” Book said. “I know she had success last year in eighth grade, as did a lot of them.”
Senior Reagan Hagey leads the girls team. Last season, she was fifth in the 3,200-meter run and seventh in the 1,600-meter run at the district meet last season.
This season, Hagey will turn more of her focus to the sprints and is excited about the potential the team has in the 4x100-meter relay.
She is also just glad to have more girls on the team this year.
It is super exciting,” Hagey said. “My whole track career, we’ve only had a few girls out here and there. It has just been me at a lot of meets with all the guys, so this is really exciting that now we are in position to actually compete at meets, put together relays and hopefully take home some trophies from some meets.”
Nodaway Valley opens its season next Thursday at the Worth County Early Bird meet in Grant City.