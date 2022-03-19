Nodaway Valley’s baseball program got jump-started a bit early last spring when MSHSAA approved Nodaway-Holt to send some athletes over to West Nodaway to help the Rockets field a team.
Last season, the team made strides and improved from a winless season in 2019 to two wins in 2021. Now with the co-op officially in place and under the new Nodaway Valley Thunder name, the team looks to blend its veteran core with a big incoming freshmen class.
“We got some younger guys who are going to get a lot of playing time and be in key roles and positions for us,” first-year head coach Mike Hollingsworth said.
Hollingsworth will take over as the coach of the program. He has previous coaching experience as an assistant coach at East Atchison.
“The program is new and it is exciting to see where we can go,” Hollingsworth said. “They had two wins last year so I look forward to seeing if we can get some more wins under our belt and see if we can improve each game.”
That veteran core is highlighted by its battery with senior pitcher Hunter Dawson and senior catcher Mason Chitwood.
“Senior leadership is always huge,” Hollingsworth said.
One of the high points of Dawson’s season last year came in the final game when he pitched a complete game in an 8-inning 3-2 loss to King City in districts.
“Stay consistent every game,” Dawson said on his focus for this year. “Stay mentally there and stay consistent.”
Another proven contributor at a key spot is sophomore shortstop Kayden Conn, who had the biggest hit of the night for the Thunder in that district game last year when he singled and eventually came around to score.
Another player who is back is junior outfielder Blake Bohannon. A quarterback in the fall, Bohannon suffered a serious leg injury during football season which caused him to miss much of basketball season, but he is back for baseball season.
“Blake Bohannon will have a big role,” Dawson said.
A newcomer to the roster which has the coaches excited is freshman Preston Jenkins, who has grown up playing the game and is expected to make an immediate impact.
“It’s pretty exciting,” Jenkins said. “I’m ready to challenge myself.”
For Jenkins, a Nodaway-Holt student, the addition of baseball as an option in the spring means a lot to him.
“It is pretty big,” Jenkins said. “I was pretty excited when they said we have baseball now. That is one thing I really wanted in high school that we didn’t have and now we do.”
Nodaway Valley will open the season on Monday with a road trip to King City for a rematch of the instant classic which ended the team’s season last year. The home opener is Tuesday against Stewartsville/Osborn.
“We want to have more wins than last year obviously and we want to improve each and every game,” Hollingsworth said. “Somebody asked me about key matchups, but I’m just taking it one game at a time, so I guess the first key matchup would be versus King City on the 21st and then we will get to the next one after that.”