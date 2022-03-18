Maryville tennis lost a total of four matches all last season, but the players referred to the season as a down year because all four of those losses for the 12-4 team came to the team just down the road on Highway 71: Savannah.
“We didn’t really have a very successful season team-wise last year,” Maryville senior Carson Kempf.
In order to win championships in a conference and district that includes Savannah, the Spoofhounds will have to take aim at their rivals to the south.
“The goals usually tend to be around Savannah because we had four losses last year and all four losses were to Savannah,” Maryville coach Nicole McGinness said. “Even getting more games each time we play them will be great because they return a lot of their starters from last year too.”
The Spoofhounds return four starters to the lineup with seniors Kempf and James DiStefano, and sophomores Kason Teale and Jaxson Staples.
“I’ve seen great things from them, they are always trying to help the newbies and the younger kids,” McGinness said. “I see a lot of potential with the season and how it is going to go.”
Kempf had a breakout season as the team’s No. 3 player and teamed with graduate Mitchell Meyers to take third in the district in doubles.
Now Kempf is likely stepping into the top spot in the lineup and is ready for that challenge.
“It is going to be good this year to be able to play high-level players,” Kempf said.
Teale played much of last season as the team’s No. 4 player and had a very strong freshman campaign.
DiStefano was the team’s No. 5 and will move up in the lineup this year.
He and Kempf have paired together early on in practice as well and will be a doubles pairing for the Hounds.
“It is a lot less serious than when I’m playing singles,” Kempf said. “James definitely likes to have a lot more fun on the court than I do. He makes a lot of friends playing tennis and I don’t necessarily do that as much.”
Staples filled in as the team’s No. 6 last season with graduate Henry Swink missing much of the year with injury.
“He is just really athletic and he’s 6-foot-something, so at the net he is just insane,” DiStefano said. “He can’t get lobbed, it is just impossible.”
Staples, Teale and DiStefano were among the standouts this fall for Maryville’s run to a Class 1 third-place finish in soccer — the best season in school history. They will look to continue that success in the spring with tennis.
Aside from the returners, Maryville brings in a talented freshman class led by George Groumoutis, who has already impressed his teammates with his skill.
“He is a freshman and he is already looking to be top-4 for us this year so that is really good,” DiStefano said. “He has been playing since he was little so that is nice having a player that already knows how to hit form when he’s younger. Even Kason last year, it took like a solid two months to learn how to hit the ball well, but once he learned to hit the ball well, he was good.”
Other players to watch include Landon Baker and Colby Bowles.
“Landon Baker is a sophomore who played last year and is doing really well,” McGinness said. “Colby Bowles is a junior and playing well as well.”
The Spoofhounds get to open the season with that big test as they play Savannah at Northwest Missouri State’s Mark Rosewell Tennis Center on Tuesday.
“Beat Savannah at least once,” Distefano said of the team goals.