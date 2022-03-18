The Spoofhounds experienced a breakout season in 2021 coming off a lost year in 2020. Maryville went 14-9 last season — the program’s best winning percentage in over a decade.
This season, the Spoofhounds are replacing six starters from that group, but the starters Maryville has back fill some of the most important spots on the diamond with senior Connor Drake and juniors Adam Patton and Cooper Loe.
“I think this team is capable of a lot,” Loe said. “I just think it is a matter of time before everybody builds chemistry and hopefully that is before the first game. Hopefully, everyone comes together and we can start winning game after game.”
They also made up three of the team’s four top pitchers last season. That starts with Loe, who got the ball in the team’s biggest games.
Loe finished his first season of varsity baseball with 46 innings pitched, a 3.65 ERA and 36 strikeouts.
The First Team All-MEC selection last year spent his summer playing for a club team, Between the Lines, and participating in college showcase tournaments.
“We played a lot of college showcases,” Loe said. “We played at KU, we played at Missouri Southern, we played Wichita State and a lot of different showcase tournaments. We got to see some velocity. We got to see 91, 92, 93 and I think that is good so in high-school ball whenever you see 86, 87 — it feels like nothing.”
When Loe wasn’t on the mound, he manned third base for the Spoofhounds and hit .325 with five homers, eight doubles, 25 RBI and 26 runs scored. He led Maryville in homers, doubles, RBI and runs scored.
Loe has some big expectations for his junior season after the improvements he feels he made during the offseason.
“I, for sure, want to break the doubles record, possibly doubles record and home run record,” Loe said. “I think the batting average record is pretty achievable, but you just got to swing confidently and stay hot.”
While Loe was the team’s ace, it was Patton who led the team in wins with a 5-0 record in his 28 innings and a 3.50 ERA.
This season, Patton will be seeing pitches from a different perspective as the utility man from last year shifts behind the plate as Maryville’s full-time catcher after the graduation of Kade Wilmes.
“It is big shoes to fill because he was a really good catcher,” Patton said. “He was behind the plate for three years so I got to step up and fill that role that he was in.”
Patton will still be counted on as a consistent force in the lineup after hitting .315 last season with seven doubles and a home run. He has one of the better eyes on the team as well with 11 walks drawn in 72 plate appearances for a .457 on-base percentage.
After missing his freshman season, the All-MEC Honorable Mention pick is looking forward to his second year in a varsity jersey after gaining experience last year.
“I think we are ready to go,” Patton said.
Drake is one of two seniors on the team, joining Myles Blackney, he returns as the team’s starting shortstop after being All-MEC Honorable Mention last year.
“I just got to be the best leader I can for the young ones,” Drake said.
A quarterback in the fall, Drake knows this is his last year for baseball as he has already signed to play football at Dakota Wesleyan next year. He is looking to make the most of his final year on the diamond.
Drake hit .314 last season with five doubles and a triple. On the mound, he finished with 23 2/3 innings and a 4.44 ERA.
Maryville also brings back junior Blake Katen, who finished the year as the team’s first baseman. Katen batted .286 in a limited 14 at-bat sample size last season.
Sophomore Don Allen and Katen also got a taste of pitching last season with 7 2/3 innings each. Both should see more action this season both in the field and on the mound.
“Don Allen, he didn’t start last year, but he is probably going to start this year for us and I’m hoping that he can cover a lot of ground out there and hopefully get his bat hot,” Loe said.
The Hounds will look for more contributions this season from young players looking to step up as well. Some returners to watch include junior Spencer Scott, junior Kort Watkins, sophomore Boston Hageman, sophomore Cooper Gastler and sophomore Wyatt Garner.
“We are just going to try and get better every day,” Second-year head coach Hans Plackemeier said.
Plackemeier is also intrigued by the freshman class which includes Peyton McCollum, Canon Creason and Augustus McCollough.
“I think they will fill some spots that we need and we might not have had without this freshman class coming in here,” Patton said.
Maryville opens the season on Tuesday with a rivalry game at Savannah.
“Try to win districts this year and don’t lose to Savannah this year,” Patton said of his team goals.