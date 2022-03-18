After a lost year in 2020, Platte Valley baseball made the most of the 2021 season, winning its first district championship since 2015.
Now the team goes into this season with eight starters returning and even higher aspirations.
“It was definitely nice to bring back those key guys,” Platte Valley coach Zach Dyer said.
The one starter they are replacing is an important player in pitcher and first baseman Trever McQueen. McQueen was fantastic on the mound last season with the left-hander finishing with a 0.86 ERA with 86 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings.
Platte Valley returns its other two top starting pitchers with juniors Wyatt Miller and Memphis Bliley. Both were in their first years on varsity, but hit the ground running.
“I think most of us are excited,” Miller said. “Kinda sad that we are losing one of our key pitchers, but I think we will survive.”
Miller threw 29 2/3 innings as a sophomore and finished with a 0.94 ERA and 34 strikeouts. Bliley had a 2.42 ERA in 34 2/3 innings with 61 strikeouts.
“It is nice to have those two, but honestly, I’m more excited about our depth with pitching because we can throw Alex (Mattson), we can throw Matt (Jermain),we can throw Brandon (McQueen and Tucker (Klamm) will be able to come in and throw a little bit — and also Tyler (Vongkhamchanh).”
Junior Matt Jermain threw 18 1/3 innings last season and finished with a 4-0 record and 3.06 ERA.
Platte Valley returns its top six hitters in terms of batting average with Miller leading the way after hitting .419 in his sophomore season. The big righty had a team-high 22 RBI and 18 runs scored.
“I want to get a little bit more power going in, so I’m trying to get some over the fence this year,” Miller said.
Jermain was the team’s lead-off hitter and second baseman. He hit .328 with 21 runs scored.
Sophomore Alex Mattson was one of the team’s defensive leaders splitting his time between shortstop and third base. Mattson hit .298 on the season and led the team with nine stolen bases.
Bliley will mainly play shortstop when he isn’t pitching and hit .284 last season with four doubles and two home runs.
“Being able to have those expectations and knowing what kind of team we have this early in the season is going to be nice,” Dyer said.
Trevor Weir rounds out the returners on the infield and played third base and first base last season. He finished with a .255 batting average.
Platte Valley returns its entire outfield with sophomore Lane Acklin, junior Brandon McQueen and junior Carter Luke.
McQueen hit .254 last year, Acklin hit .180 and Luke hit .159.
The lineup will have some added depth with senior Tyler Vongkhamchanh being added to the mix after sitting out last season due to transfer rules.
“We definitely have a lot of depth this year,” Vongkhamchanh said.
The team also adds a talented freshman class including Justin Miller, Brody Staples, Tucker Klamm and Landon Wiederholt.
“We have a good group of guys this year,” Bliley said. “A lot of freshmen who have played baseball for a long time.”
Justin Miller is an important addition as his ability as a catcher frees up Wyatt Miller and Bliley to play other spots.
“If I go pitch, he can catch and Memphis can stay at short and keep a key player out on the field,” Wyatt Miller said.
Platte Valley opens its season on Monday with a home game against North Platte before a home date with East Buchanan on Tuesday.
“Since we won districts last year, we are going to have a big target on our backs,” Miller said.