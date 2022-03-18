Starting a new team last season, North Nodaway used last year to grow and go into this season with seven of their seven athletes returning. That has coach Lindsi Jackson excited for what this season will bring.
The runners who return with the most experience and the most literal miles are senior distance runners Hayleigh Vinzant and Braden Mires.
Mires who also runs cross country is looking forward to making his senior season his most successful one.
“I’ve been trying to push myself, practicing before track even started,” Mires said. “I’ve been putting on a lot of miles.”
Vinzant is a rare four-sport athlete in the state of Missouri and is participating in both baseball and track and field after running cross country in the fall and playing basketball this winter.
Vinzant advanced to the MSHSAA State Cross-County Championships last fall and would like to do that again in her events during the track and field season.
The senior says she will miss being a part of the track and field team and is savoring her final season.
“I think I’m more sad to see it end than anything,” Vinzant said. “... It means a lot, it has gotten me through a lot of hard times, shown me some good memories and shown me what I can really do.”
The runner who came the closest to state last season was sophomore Saryn Brown who advanced to sectionals in the 300-meter hurdles.
“I’m really excited to just improve on all my skills that I got last year,” Brown said. “... One of my goals is to get to state this year.”
Another multi-sport sophomore is Lauren Herndon, who may be stretching out her mileage this season with the 800-meter run.
“I feel more comfortable going into it and just doing it,” Herndon said of her second varsity season.
Seniors Gabriel Hevelone and Corbyn Rucker give the Mustangs an experienced thrower and sprinter on the boys side.
“They know what they are doing, they know what to expect and they are working really hard in practice,” Jackson said.
Andrea Jenkins joins the group this season as a sophomore who Jackson is excited to see after the mind set she brought to basketball this winter.
“She is going to do whatever I ask her to do, so that is great,” Jackson said.
North Nodaway opens its season next Thursday at the Worth County Early Bird meet in Grant City.