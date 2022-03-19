Few people spend more sheer hours on the golf course than the Scott twins, Jacob and Ethan. With those two and senior two-time state qualifier Trevin Cunningham, the Spoofhounds have almost as accomplished of a core of golfers as anyone in the Midland Empire Conference.
“They are our leaders, they know what they are doing,” Maryville coach Brenda Ricks said.
Now Ricks just has the challenge of figuring out how she is going to fill out the other two spots in the lineup card with as loaded of a roster as the Spoofhounds have seen in years.
While the decisions will be tough, Ricks says she welcomes that. It is just a sign of the interest level for golf in this community.
“I want kids out on the golf course so I’m really excited this year,” Ricks said. “I’ve got one that has never swung a club before, that doesn’t bother me. I went out showed him how to use his pitching wedge and driver, then turned him loose. Then the next day he was having a ball. That is what it is about.”
The Spoofhounds have Marcus Henggeler and Chase Dew returning this season and they begin practice with the inside track on the lineup spots, but Maryville has seen an influx of talented freshmen on the roster as well.
“We’ve got Chase Dew and Marcus Henggeler, who were our four and five,” Ricks said. “They are going to have to fight for their positions because we’ve got some freshmen who have come in and are some pretty strong golfers. That is what is going to make us good.
“When you have to fight to keep your position or fight to get that position, it is going to be good. They are going to have to be working to improve or they are not going to get that position.”
Among those freshmen who will be completing for playing time are Rylan Brady, Jack Dinsdale, Kaleb Groomer and Dylan Groomer.
“I played with Jack last week and he is pretty good,” Cunningham said.
Cunningham just missed out on a state medal last season as he tied for 26th at the Class 3 MSHSAA State Championships. He hopes to earn that state medal as a senior.
“I’m ready to get it started and see what happens,” Cunningham said. “... I’d really like to get all-state this year.”
Jacob Scott was the Spoofhounds’ top finisher for much of the season as a freshman. He participated in the Northwest Missouri Junior Tour this summer and has been working to improve his game all offseason.
“It is going to be really fun, because I kinda expect now what is going to happen and I can improve on what I experienced last year and grow,” Jacob Scott said.
Jacob Scott had his work rewarded this summer as he won his division on the Northwest Missouri Junior Tour.
“I think it is playing golf and not getting technical over the ball,” Jacob Scott said on his key to success. “Think more swing than technical thoughts. That can really get you in trouble if you are messing with your swing half the time rather than just putting the ball in the hole.”
Ethan Scott also played the entire summer on the junior tour and put in just as much time working on his game at Mozingo Lake Recreation Park.
Ethan Scott took third in the Scotts’ division on the junior tour.
“Playing in the junior series, it gave me more competition and more experience in tournaments,” Ethan Scott said. “Just going out there, and getting more practice.”
The top-3 in the Spoofhound lineup have eyes on getting back to state this season and taking their whole team along for the ride.
The Spoofhounds are scheduled to open the season next Thursday with a match against Falls City at Mozingo Lake Recreation Park.
“I feel like this is the best team that I’ve had since when I was a freshman,” Cunningham said. “I feel like if us top-3 guys make some stuff happen, we’ve got some freshmen that could be pretty good varsity players.”