Seniors Lauren Cullin and Arianne Skidmore got a first-hand look at the state championships this fall. After they wrapped up their own state run in tennis, the duo joined the boys soccer team as managers and witnessed the program’s best season ever — finishing third in the state.
Now the picture of what they hope to accomplish from this season is even clearer in their minds.
“I want to go to state,” Skidmore said. “I think everyone else’s goal is the same thing, we want to go as far as possible, and just win districts, win conference, win everything basically.”
The goal is not a far-fetched one either as Maryville has won district championships in eight of the past nine seasons including the last six.
The Spoofhounds return eight starters from their lineup which was 17-4 last season and was within a match of advancing to the Final Four and earning the first state trophy in program history. Seven of those returners were all-conference selections last season.
That lineup starts in goal where junior Abby Swink is back after allowing less than a goal a game last season, the best mark for a Spoofhound keeper since 2016.
“She improved a ton last year,” Maryville coach Chase Tolson said.
In front of Swink the Spoofhounds have some continuity as well with centerbacks Shanna Ingram and Cullin both back for their senior years.
“I’m really confident,” Ingram said. “Mine and Lauren’s chemistry has grown a lot since last year. ... We work really well together.”
Ingram has been a constant for the Spoofhound defense and was second-team all-conference last season.
Cullin moved back from the midfield following an injury to graduated Spoofhound Cassidy Spire. She immediately excelled and was First Team All-MEC.
“I know I started out midfield last year, but I feel really comfortable with Shanna and I like that I’m surrounded mostly by people I’ve played with for a long time,” Cullin said. “Me and Shanna played Twisters since we were like 10.”
Junior Sam Johnson joins the defense in one of the outside positions after starting as a first-year player last year.
“She is really, really solid,” Tolson said. “I think the biggest thing she brings to our team is that she has really good ball control, is a great passer and has really good vision. She knows who to pass to and when. She is able to make really good passes, which is huge for us because we like to play out of the back. She is a really important player for us and I think a really underrated player.”
The midfield is a strength for the Hounds as well where junior Katie Weiss and senior Cleo Johnson return.
“Katie is just a really, really hard worker,” Tolson said. “Sprinting everywhere and causing problems for other people when they have the ball.”
Cleo Johnson has already committed to play college soccer at Wayne State and was a second-team all-state selection last season. She triggers the offense with three forwards returning as starters around her.
“Right now, I feel like we’ve become closer, like even more than we were last year,” Cleo Johnson said. “Me, Arianne, Kennedy (Kurz), Halle (Buck) and Katie, we all know how each other play and it is just going to be so fun.”
That starts at striker with Skidmore, who missed a big portion of the season with injury last year, but still was able to make honorable mention all-state.
“It is really exciting to back at 100 percent and ready to go,” Skidmore said.
On the outside juniors Halle Buck and Kennedy Kurz only add to the firepower with Kurz being a First Team All-MEC selection and Buck landing on the second team.
“Just being fast alone is enough to cause problems, but they both have really good ball control too and have played a lot of soccer,” Tolson said. “We are going to have a lot of threats offensively that people are going to have to think about.”
Even with all the returners, Tolson is still excited about what some of the newcomers bring to the table including freshman Braelyn Hannigan.
“She is a center midfielder and she plays a lot of travel ball in Kansas City through the summer,” Tolson said. “And she is very, very good. Very skilled. She is very Cleo-like in many ways so that’ll help. We anticipate her helping our team a lot.”
Maryville opens the season on Tuesday at Savannah.
“I’ve been waiting for soccer season since last soccer season ended,” Cullin said. “I think we got a really good team going. ... I have very high hopes for this season.”