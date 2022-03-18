Brooklynn Holtman accomplished something that no female track and field at Maryville has ever accomplished in high school. And now she has a whole season left in a Spoofhound uniform.
Fresh off of Class 3 state championships in the 200-meter dash and 400-meter dash — the first time that a Spoofhound girl has won two state titles in the same season — Holtman spent the offseason working to improve even further heading into this season.
“I’m super excited,” Holtman said. “I’ve been training and getting ready for this season. I’m ready to compete again. ... I’ve been training weekly with a club team and I’ve been competing almost every single weekend during the winter season.”
Holtman, who battled injuries as a freshman and missed her sophomore season due to the canceled season, saw everything come together last year as she got healthy as the season went. Coach Rodney Bade says that will remain a key for his standout and that health is more of a focus than running the full slate in every event.
“The plan with Brooklynn again this year is to do everything we can to keep her healthy,” Bade said. “It is pretty regular to have a little nagging injury here and there. If we look at last year, there were large portions of the season where she wasn’t healthy. That’ll again be the plan. Get her in the right number of races to get her ready, but also keep her fresh and healthy so when we get to May she is roaring to go again.”
Holtman was the MEC champion in the high jump and 100-meter dash and earned a state medal in the 100, but has added the long jump to her potential events this offseason.
“I started long jump and I’ve been winning a couple meets in the long jump, so that is a new event that I can look in to,” she said. “I got introduced to hurdles. I’ve stayed consistent with my sprints so the 200 and 400, my very last meet this Saturday, I indoor PR’ed in the 200. So it went really well.”
While Holtman is the headliner grabber on the girls side, the Spoofhound team looks to be deeper than it has been in past seasons.
Sophomore hurdler Ella Schulte is coming off qualifying for the sectional meet as a freshman. Freshman Caroline Pohren qualified for state in cross country.
“This is the best girls team I’ve ever been a part of,” Holtman said. “Their personalities, they are so amazing. They are so young, but they are so social and so sweet. I love coming here. These practices have been so fun.”
On the boys side, the team also appears as deep as its been in years. The area that has really grown for Maryville is the field events and specifically the jumps.
Without the usual group of sprinters on the roster, Bade says the jumpers development was huge for the team success.
The biggest development for that group was junior Jesus Flores, who’s personal-best in the high jump was 1.85 meters going into the state meet. Flores cleared 1.95 meters — nearly 6-foot-5 — at state to finish third in his first year out for track. The state champion and runner-up have graduated this season.
“Jesus is pumped,” Bade said. “He has put in a good winter doing some meets.”
In the triple jump and long jump, junior Keaton Stone excelled in his first year with track as well, making it through districts in the triple jump.
The events that Maryville has become known for are the boys distance races and they appear stacked again this season with three members of last season’s seventh-place team in Class 3.
Seniors Jag Galapin and Cale Sterling and sophomore Connor Blackford led a cross-country team which finished as the Class 3 state runners up this season and they are looking for more success on the track.
“I’m so excited, the most excited I’ve ever been in all of the seasons,” Galapin said. “There are a lot of expectations and there are a lot of records that are going to be broken.”
Galapin finished with the highest-ever cross-country finish in Spoofhound history this fall, taking sixth.
“Cross country, he was trying to kind of put his stamp on the legacy he was going to leave and I’d say the same thing with track,” Bade said.
Blackford and Sterling also medaled with Sterling taking 24th and Blackford taking 25th. Blackford also medaled as a freshman in track last season, taking eighth in the 1,600-meter run.
“This season, this winter we’ve put in the most miles that we have had throughout all four years of running,” Galapin said. “This winter training, me and Cale have accumulated five 50-mile weeks and we’ve never gone under 40 miles a week.”
The Spoofhounds got deeper on the boys side with juniors Caden Stoecklein and Drew Burns joining the team. Bade isn’t sure what events they will do yet, but is sure that their athleticism will only make the team stronger.
“We know they will fit somewhere,” Bade said. “We are very optimistic that they will be big point scorers — just where they fit, we don’t know.”
The season begins Saturday with a meet at Northwest Missouri State.