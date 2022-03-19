The Platte Valley track and field team has almost as many coaches as they have girls on the team, but between the four girls out for track this year, they had five state medals last season which gives first-year coach Amy Holtman plenty to work with.
“I’m really excited,” Holtman said. “Running and track has always been a passion of mine.”
The leader in those state qualifications was junior Kayley Hauber who made it to state in all four of her events and came away with three state medals. The sprinter is excited to add to that count this season.
“I’m excited to come back and show that I’m still doing well and ready to get back to state and prove that I can do better than I did last year,” Hauber said.
Hauber’s top individual event at state was the 100-meter dash where she finished seventh. She took 12th in the 200-meter dash.
“I want to improve on my running form and improve on the 100 by getting better arm movements and leg movements to increase my speed,” Hauber said.
This season, Hauber is likely to compete in some different events this postseason after taking home medals in both the 4x100-meter relay and the 4x200-meter relay. She will have her mother as a coach to work with her in the other events as Kara Hauber is assisting Holtman this season as a sprints and jumps coach.
“I see her all the time, but it’s good to have a sprint coach to work with us and help with our jumping too,” Kayley Hauber said.
Sophomore Maggie Collins owns the other two state medals for the Platte Valley team after she placed fifth in the shot put and ran the second leg on the fourth-place 4x200 team.
Collins will be joined in the throwing events by junior Jenna Mason who qualified for sectionals in the shot put last season and also threw the discus.
“I really look forward to track season all year round, but not just because I want to get better for myself,” Mason said. “It is because I want to get better as a team and I want to be a part of that team.”
The girls team is rounded out by junior distance runner Andrea Riley. Riley, who medaled at state in cross country, was one place from qualifying for state last season in the 3,200-meter run. She will look to qualify in both the mile and two-mile runs this season.
The boys team has more depth than the girls with eight members and also has some state experience with three members of last season’s 10th-place 4x800-meter relay team returning.
Senior Micah Wolf as well as junior Ethan Holtman and Quenton Manship return from that group and they have the added running experience of competing in cross country this year for the first-year Platte Valley program.
“We definitely got those three guys back and a few of us ran cross country together and that friendship and bond is still there,” Wolf said.
Sophomore Jacob Peery, an alternate on the state team last year, also competed in cross country this season.
Aside from the distance runners, Platte Valley is hoping for big things from senior Hayden Ferry in his first year out for track. Ferry has signed to play football at Baker University.
“He is going to do some throwing,” Holtman said.
Junior Camden Beck will contribute in the sprints as well.
Platte Valley will open its season at the Worth County Early Bird meet next Thursday in Grant City.