Emily Bonifas’ first varsity head coaching opportunity comes with a group she has a lot of familiarity with as she becomes the next head track and field coach for Northeast Nodaway tack and field this spring.
Bonifas has served as the Bluejays’ assistant girls’ basketball coach in recent seasons.
“I’m super excited,” Bonifas said. “I’ve been doing the assistant coaching for the last three years so I am very familiar with most of the kids. I really enjoy this sport and it is one that I feel I have some good experience in.”
The program also has an important new addition with a new track and throwing rings around the new baseball field. The team hasn’t had an actual track to practice on in the past.
“It is a lot better because you can actually practice on a track before you start track meets,” Northeast Nodaway junior Roby WIlmes said.
On the girls team, the Jays return a state qualifier in Wilmes. Wilmes took 10th in the state in the 800-meter run last season.
The race saw three seniors finish ahead of her and she is hoping to finish this season on the state podium.
“Make it to state again and hopefully medal at state,” Wilmes said of her goals.
Around Wilmes, the Bluejays have plenty of talent on the girls side returning and even more joining the high-school ranks this season.
Junior Lauren McIntyre ran the 100-meter dash and 200-meter dash last season at districts as well as jumping in the long jump. Sophomore Jill Boswell also excelled on the track and in the jumping events last season, but a knee injury ended her basketball season prematurely.
“Lauren McIntyre is one of our fastest runners,” Bonifas said. “She also runs with Ruby a lot and they push each other really well. They are kinda attached at the hip and that works for us in this particular sport.”
The throwers also have a strong leader with sophomore Dalanie Auffert who was 10th in the discus in the district meet last season.
“She has gotten a lot stronger and is in great shape from all the running from basketball, so she has been doing great,” Bonifas said.
The Bluejay freshman class adds to the talent on the girls roster as they have taken starring roles in softball and basketball this year and led softball to a conference championship.
“That freshman group of girls has been very influential in all the sports they’ve played,” Bonifas said. “They are just a really good group of girls who work hard, lift each other up and push each other for all the right reasons. It helps that they are kinda in it together.”
Hadley DeFreece and Baylie Busby lead that freshman group looking to make an immediate impact.
On the boys side of things the throwers stand out including senior Dylan Wilmes, who is looking to end his Bluejay career with a bang.
“I’m excited,” Dylan Wilmes said. “I’m hoping to make it to state this year and hopefully break the school record in the discus.”
Wilmes was sixth in the discus and seventh in the shot put at the district meet last season.
Junior Creed Wilcox splits time in the spring between baseball and track and field, but he qualified for sectionals in the shot put and was seventh in the discus at districts.
“He is putting in the work and he is doing two sports at that, so that is pretty commendable,” Bonifas said.
Senior Dawson Vore also adds to the throwing group after throwing javelin at districts last season.
The Bluejays open the season at the Worth County Early Bird meet next Thursday in Grant City.