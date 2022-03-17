The Northeast Nodaway and Platte Valley rivalry is always intense, but this baseball season it feels like the stakes couldn’t be higher.
“Platte Valley is always one of those teams where we really want to beat them,” Northeast Nodaway senior catcher Colton Swalley said. “Losing to them last year two times, there is a lot of fire being lit in us, at least me anyway. I really want to beat them, get back to them and I can’t wait to face them again.”
Both programs are returning most of their teams from a 2-0 district championship win for Platte Valley including both pitchers who combined to allow just three hits in the game, Memphis Bliley and Auston Pride. Those two also happen to be cousins.
“We know we have to work harder during the season and keep after it,” Pride said. “Hopefully, we get back there and beat them this time.”
The Bluejays return eight starters from their lineup including their entire infield and the top five hitters in the lineup.
“We returned almost everyone the last few years and it makes the first few weeks of practice go by a little bit faster,” Northeast Nodaway coach Vance Proffitt said. “They know what I expect and they know what I want.”
Leading that group of hitters are four who hit over .400 last season. Senior shortstop Ben Boswell has been the team’s leadoff hitter the last two seasons. He hit .429 last season with 24 runs scored and 15 stolen bases, both of which were team highs.
Junior Dylan McIntyre hit behind Boswell and split time at pitcher and in centerfield. McIntyre led the team with a .471 batting average and 22 runs batted in.
McIntyre was the team’s top pitcher with 37 2/3 innings and a 3.53 ERA while striking out 46.
McIntyre will have his battery mate back behind the plate with Swalley.
“I’ve been the catcher with this group of guys since whenever I first moved here to Ravenwood when I was like 10 or 11,” Swalley said. “Our relationship has only grown over the years. I have a lot of trust in the pitchers and what they can do.”
Swalley was a .451 hitter last season with 20 RBI and a team-high six doubles.
“It has been a huge factor here the last 10 years since I’ve been here that we have a really experienced catcher and a really good catcher that can keep a pitching staff under control,” Proffitt said.
Senior second baseman Lane Dack was third on the team in batting with a .439 batting average.
Pride also returns on the mound where he threw 25 1/3 innings with a team-best 3.04 ERA.
“This year, we’re going to work a lot more on the mechanics of the pitching,” Pride said.
When Pride isn’t pitching, the senior mans first base. Last season, he batted .326 with 19 RBI.
“Last year, didn’t do too hot towards the end of the year, batting,” Pride said. “I think we are going to keep the grind on that and focus on that a lot more.”
Rounding out the infield returners is junior third baseman Boston Adwell. Adwell batted .269 last season and drew five walks for a .424 on-base percentage.
Returning in the outfield are Brayden Munns, Brycen Kennard, Grant McIntyre and Zach Pride.
“Hopefully getting Zach back will be good for the outfield position and add a little speed,” Proffitt said.
The Bluejays will have a bigger outfield to patrol this season as they move to a brand-new ballpark.
“Having a nice new facility like this, especially in the last year, it really feels like we are going to leave our mark as the first seniors to be on this field,” Swalley said. “It just makes it that much more of a motivation for our year.”
The team opens the new field on Friday against St. Joseph Christian, another top team in the district from last season.
“We are ready,” Proffitt said. “I know that for most of them, basketball didn’t end the way they wanted it to and I saw a nice little extra pep in our step and I hope that we want to get back from our mistakes last year, get back into this and start this year off the right way.”
The goals are obvious as the season opens.
“No. 1 goal: win districts,” Auston Pride said. “And hopefully win a lot more after that too.”