Replacing five senior starters at a school the size of North Nodaway is always a tall task, especially when those seniors were as accomplished as Jordan Jenkins, Dakota Wray, Karson Oberhauser, Andrew Blackford and Cody Cline.
The Mustangs hope that they can reload quickly though and have the foundational pieces of an experienced pitcher and catcher combination to work with.
“You can see these kids grow every single day, so when you can see them grow every day, you can see how they mature on the field, off the field and in the classroom,” North Nodaway coach Cody Jenkins said. “It is awesome to have seniors and have that maturity, but it is also nice to see your hard work be put into it and see them grow.”
As a freshman Brice Trimble was thrown into the fire and asked to pitch a lot of innings behind Jordan Jenkins, the staff’s ace.
“I’m very excited,” Trimble said. “We will hopefully have a very good season and have fun playing with all our teammates. ... I’ve worked on a changeup and 4-seam fastball and I kinda want to work on a curveball.”
At catcher, it is another sophomore, but one that is used to leading a team. Aydan Blackford has been the quarterback for football and the point guard for basketball, so he is ready for the responsibility of being a returning starter at catcher with a young team around him.
“This year, I have to work on getting quicker feet as a catcher and that way I can throw more people out,” Blackford said. “I want to get better at batting. I normally pull everything so I need to learn to spread it out through the entire field and wait on the pitch.”
Aside from those two, sophomore Ethan Fry returns on the infield after mainly playing second base last season.
“I’m pretty impressed with what Ethan is doing,” Blackford said.
Darron Bix was a fixture in the North Nodaway outfield last season and Damian Dailey, Preston Hansen and Daryn Berg saw playing time as well.
“We are kinda having to replace our entire infield with new kids,” Cody Jenkins said. “They are new kids this year, but they played the positions last year. So they are not new to the position, they are just new to now.
“We have a lot of kids that are going to have to step into new roles. I think we have two kids in the same position that they played last year, maybe three. It is going to be a learning curve for us in the beginning just to figure out where we are going with everything and then we will reevaluate after a couple games and see if we have to make any adjustments.”
Mason Richardson and Owen Martin are freshmen who flashed their athleticism during basketball and could factor into the lineup.
“Mason and Owen, they are freshmen,” Blackford said. “They are young, so they are still learning. It is Owen’s first year playing and I think it is Mason’s second. So far, they are looking pretty good. They are learning a lot every single day, so I am excited to see what they turn in to.”
North Nodaway has two athletes who are dual-sport during the spring with seniors Corbyn Rucker and Hayleigh Vinzant.
Without softball as an option at North Nodaway, Vinzant says she wanted to find a way to get on the diamond.
“I’m too old for the summer softball league, so I gotta go to the next thing,” Vinzant said.
The Mustangs begin the season with a road trip to North Harrison on Friday before returning home to for the home opener on Tuesday when they host Plattsburg.
“I think when you got any young team, obviously you want to get wins, but you just want to see growth in a young team,” Cody Jenkins said. “You want to see them go out and see that they are maturing every pitch, every at-bat, every everything.
“Any time you can get a win, it is obviously nice to get a win, but keeping the maturity level and keeping the growth going every day is what I am really looking forward to this year.”