Dylan
Worth County senior Dylan McIntyre makes a reception last Friday night against King City in Grant City.

 SUBMITTED BY BRENT JOHNSON

Worth County football responds with win over King City

GRANT CITY, Mo. — The Worth County Tigers bounced back from their first loss of the season last Friday with a 42-8 homecoming victory over King City in a battle of top-10 ranked 8-man teams.

