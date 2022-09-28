Worth County football responds with win over King City
GRANT CITY, Mo. — The Worth County Tigers bounced back from their first loss of the season last Friday with a 42-8 homecoming victory over King City in a battle of top-10 ranked 8-man teams.
Worth County junior quarterback Tyler New led the team with an 11-for-13 passing night for 147 yards and three touchdowns while adding 56 yards rushing. Braxton Hightshoe ran for 56 yards and threw a 12-yard touchdown pass.
Dylan McIntyre caught five passes for 94 yards. Landon Wilmes led the team with nine tackles and a sack. Grant McIntyre and New each had interceptions. Dylan McIntyre forced a fumble which New recovered.
The Tigers (4-1, 2-1 GRC) have a non-conference home game on Friday night against Knox County. The following Friday is the home final against Pattonsburg before a road trip to North Andrew on October 14.
Spoofhound volleyball drops pair of matches
Maryville played without senior setter Anastyn Pettlon the past two matches and her absence was felt with a 3-0 loss to Cameron last Thursday and 3-1 loss to Lafayette on Monday.
The scores in the Lafayette match were 20-25, 27-25, 25-18, 25-17. Rylee Vierthaler led Maryville with 27 kills, 32 digs and three aces. Kennedy Kurz had 37 digs while Bryna Grow had 23 assists and Payton Kurz had 10.
The game scores against Cameron were 25-16, 25-18, 25-22. Vierthaler had 12 kills and Kennedy Kurz had 21 digs.
The Spoofhounds host Savannah on Thursday night for their Pink Out match.
Blay, Masters finish in top-30 at Gans Creek
Nodaway Valley junior Riley Blay ran against the other top runners in the state in the Gans Creek Classic Gold Division on Saturday in Columbia. Blay was 29th with 16:11.4.
Maryville ran in the Blue Division and sophomore Dylan Masters was 30th with a 17:25.4. Bradley Deering was 80th, Colton Berry was 87th, Grant Smail was 164th, Dalton McDonough was 236th, Raymond Zhao was 250th, Vince Galapin was 261st and Jonah Miller was 275th.
The Spoofhound girls ran in the White Division and Katherine Pohren was 35th with a 22:49.7. Ellie Parson was 52nd, Meah Schommer was 59th, Jayda Buck was 61st and Caroline Pohren was 110th.
Platte Valley, Wray win titles at Rock Port
Platte Valley’s girls won the team title at Rock Port’s cross-country meet on Monday. Freshman Mya Wray was the individual champion with a 21:28.
Senior Andrea Riley was fourth while freshman Allison Riley was sixth, freshman Mylie Holtman was 13th and freshman Emalee Langford was 27th.
In the boys’ race, Jacob Peery was ninth and Ethan Holtman was 13th. Logan Peery was 37th and Andrew Lager was 43rd.
East Atchison volleyball sweeps North Nodaway
The Wolves swept the Mustangs 25-6, 25-11, 25-7 last Thursday night in Hopkins.
The Mustangs play at South Harrison on Monday and at Union Star on Tuesday.
Thunder volleyball splits with Bulldogs, Knights
On Monday, Nodaway Valley swept South Harrison 25-15, 25-23, 25-23. Alexis Maurer led the team with six kills.
Paige Hanson had 13 assists, five aces and five digs while Briley Holladay had four aces and five kills.
Last Thursday, the Thunder fell 25-21, 25-14, 25-12 to South Holt. Sydney Marriott had 10 digs while Hanson and Savanna Marriott each had eight. Savanna also had six kills while Hanson had 12 assists.
Nodaway Valley plays at East Atchison on Thursday night.
Maryville soccer beats Cameron on the road
The Spoofhounds beat Cameron 8-0 last Thursday in Cameron.
Lane Hazen had a hat trick while Kason Teale and Truett Haer each had two goals, and Quinn Pettlon added another with a penalty kick.
Maryville goes to Bishop LeBlond on Thursday for a battle of the last two unbeaten teams in MEC play.
Women’s Golf Association announces weekly winners
The Maryville Country Club Women’s Golf Association announced that Rita Poppa and Dorothy Wade won last Thursday’s 18-hole event of Select 9 Holes. Second place went to Cheryl Jones and Nancy McCrary.