Nodaway Valley player Michael Cook scores a touchdown during the game against Mound City on Sept. 23.

 Paxson Haws/The Forum

Nodaway Valley drops heartbreaker to South Holt

With under three minutes to play, South Holt took its first lead of the game on Friday night in Oregon on a Kendall Noland touchdown pass. They held on for the 28-22 win in the season finale.

