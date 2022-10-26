Nodaway Valley drops heartbreaker to South Holt
With under three minutes to play, South Holt took its first lead of the game on Friday night in Oregon on a Kendall Noland touchdown pass. They held on for the 28-22 win in the season finale.
Nodaway Valley was led by Michael Cook with 132 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown while Clay Hanson ran for 122 yards and two touchdowns. Defensively, Blake Bohannon had 14 tackles while Cook had 13 and Preston Jenkins had 11.
The Thunder will play at Stanberry in the first-round of the District 4 Tournament on Friday night at 7 p.m.
Platte Valley freshman Mya Wray won Saturday’s St. Joseph Christian Invitational with a 19:55.7. The team placed four runners in the top eight with Andrea Riley taking third, Allison Riley finishing fifth and Emalee Langford taking eighth. Mylie Holtman took 18th and Plattle Valley won the team title.
The Platte Valley boys were led by Jacob Peery in 11th and Ethan Holtman in 15th. Logan Peery was 28th and Andrew Lager was 30th.
The district meet is Saturday in Platte City.
Platte Valley’s Maggie Collins, Kali Redden, Brylie Angle and Sarah Langford made both First Team All-275 Conference and All-Class 1 District 16. Delaney Wolf was First Team All-District and Honorable Mention All-275.
Maleeah Bliley was Honorable Mention All-275 and Second Team All-District while Tejay Freemyer and Kayley Hauber were also Second Team All-District.
For Northeast Nodaway, Jill Boswell, Baylie Busby and Hadley DeFreece were First Team All-275 and All-District. Meredith Adwell was First Team All-275 and Second Team All-District. Jaden Atkins was Second Team All-District and Honorable Mention All-275.
For Worth County, Kynah Steele and Hailey Adwell were First Team All-District and GRC Western Division. Autumn Cousatte was First Team All-District and Second Team All-Division. Ali Brown was Second Team All-Division and All-District while Kara Staton was Second Team All-District.
Maryville seniors Kennedy Kurz and Rylee Vierthaler made the Class 3, District 16 First Team All-District while Anastyn Pettlon was Second Team and Bryna Grow, Addison Weldon and Olivia Stanley made Honorable Mention.
