Auffert takes fifth at Class 2 State Golf Tournament
Maryville junior Cailyn Auffert took fifth in the Class 2 State Golf Tournament in Bolivar with an 83 on Day 1 and an 82 on Day 2. She helped the team to a sixth-place finish.
Lauren Jaster had a career-best finish 23rd. She shot a 99 and 92. Casey Phillips was 34th with 98s both days. Alayna Pargas was 64th with a 114 and a 100.
At the Class 1 State Tournament in Columbia, Worth County’s Bridgette Hightshoe was 28th with a 118 and a 108 while Eva Engel had a 114 and 137 to finish 61st.
Nodaway Valley junior quarterback accounted for six touchdowns in the Thunder’s 50-12 victory over Southwest Livingston on Friday.
Cook ran for 71 yards and four touchdowns while throwing for 53 yards and two touchdowns. Clay Hanson had 66 rushing yards and Preston Jenkins ran for 49 yards and a touchdown.
Reece Walker and Blake Bohannon each caught a touchdown and Bohannon had an interception. Hanson had 14 tackles including 3 1/2 for loss.
The Thunder will play the regular-season finale this Friday at South Holt.
Platte Valley jumped out to a 36-0 halftime lead over Stewartsville-Osborn on the way to a 52-24 victory over the WildCards. Platte Valley improved to 7-1 while Stewartsville-Osborn fell to 4-4.
Jaxon McCrary ran for 111 yards and two touchdowns. Aydan Blackford ran for 103 yard and a touchdown while throwing for 86 yards and two touchdowns.
Lealand Otto ran for 79 yards and a touchdown while Andy Mattson had a 1-yard touchdown. Justin Miller and Brandon McQueen each had a receiving touchdown.
Platte Valley will play undefeated East Atchison on Friday night for the 275 Conference championship in Tarkio.
The Spoofhounds topped the St. Pius X 7-0 last Thursday on Bearcat Pitch. Kason Teale scored three goals while Tuan Jacobson and Truett Haer each had two goals. Jaxson Staples had the shutout in goal.
On Monday, the Spoofhounds played a majority junior varsity lineup in a 2-1 loss to Savannah in Savannah.
The Spoofhounds will attempt to finish off an undefeated Midland Empire Conference season and earn the outright conference championship on Thursday against Lafayette on Bearcat Pitch. They will finish the regular season next Wednesday at Benton.
The Spoofhounds are the No. 1 seed in the Class 1, District 8 Tournament and the semifinals will be November 1 and the championship is November 3.
