Cailyn.jpeg

Maryville's Cailyn Auffert took fifth at the Class 2 State Tournament in Bolivar on Tuesday.  

 PHOTO COURTESY OF ABBY AUFFERT

Auffert takes fifth at Class 2 State Golf Tournament

Maryville junior Cailyn Auffert took fifth in the Class 2 State Golf Tournament in Bolivar with an 83 on Day 1 and an 82 on Day 2. She helped the team to a sixth-place finish.

