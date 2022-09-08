East Atchison football routs Nodaway Valley
East Atchison improved to 2-0 while dropping Nodaway Valley to 0-2 on Friday night with a 64-6 victory.
Blake Bohannon scored the first points allowed by East Atchison this season with a scoop and score as the Thunder forced three fumbles and Brody McGinness had an interception.
The East Atchison defense was stout though and held the Thunder offense down all evening. Michael Cook managed 72 yards on 19 carries to lead Nodaway Valley.
The Thunder host Platte Valley (2-0) this Friday.
Worth County football stomps St. Joe Christian
Worth County topped St. Joseph Christian 92-12 on Friday night in St. Joseph.
The Tigers will face Bishop LeBlond in a top-10 matchup on Friday night in Grant City.
Wray, Riley earn top-10 finishes in Chillicothe
Platte Valley participated in a Tuesday cross-country meet at Chillicothe. The girls team came away with four medalists as Mya Wray was third, Andrea Riley was seventh and Allison Riley was 14th.
For the boys, Ethan Holtman was 22nd and Jacob Peery was 24th.
Thunder volleyball splits against Panthers, Wolves
The Nodaway Valley Thunder topped North Platte 3-0 last Thursday in Dearborn. The game scores were 25-10, 25-14 and 25-19.
Sophomore Reganne Fast led the team with five kills and three aces while Savanna Marriott had 10 digs and Paige Hanson had 11 assists.
The Thunder fell 3-0 to East Atchison on Tuesday with game scores of 25-17, 25-18 and 25-14.
Fast had five kills while Paidyn Linville had four kills and seven digs. Hanson had 10 assists.
North Nodaway falls in sweep against South Holt
North Nodaway volleyball was swept by South Holt 25-12, 25-16 and 25-6 last Thursday.
The Mustangs are back in action at home on Thursday against Union Star before hosting a triangular on Saturday.
Hound soccer takes third at Barstow Tournament
Maryville took third at the Barstow Tournament on Saturday with a 4-1 win over Sacred Heart. Kason Teale had two goals while Quinn Pettlon and Truett Haer each had one.
In last Wednesday’s semifinal, the Hounds lost 3-1 to Warrensburg with the lone goal coming from Haer.
On Tuesday, Maryville fell 5-1 to Kearney in the Excelsior Springs Tournament. Haer had the team’s goal. The Hounds will play in Saturday’s fifth-place game at 9 a.m.
Jaster, Auffert finish as co-medalists in Cameron
Maryville beat Cameron 182-217 on Wednesday. Cailyn Auffert and Lauren Jaster were co-medalists with 43s. Alayna Pargas had a 45.
Brinley Conn added a 51 and Casey Phillips had a 57.
On Tuesday, Maryville beat Mid-Buchanan, 203-275, at Mozingo Lake Recreational Park.
Auffert shot a 43 again while Jaster had a 49 and Pargas had a 52. Phillips carded a 59 and Conn finished with a 62.
Spoofhound tennis falls to Savannah on Tuesday
Savannah swept Maryville 9-0 on Tuesday night in Maryville.
The Hounds will be back at home on Thursday to host Lafayette.
Blay wins at small-school race at Nixon Invitational
Nodaway Valley junior Riley Blay won the Silver Race at the Tim Nixon Invitational with 15:49.2 to beat Smithville’s Liam Adair by 13.9 seconds. He was fourth overall.
On Tuesday, Blay represented the Thunder in Clarinda. Blay finished second to Nebraska City’s Mason Houghton.
North Nodaway’s Gannon Volner was 73rd in the boys race while Andrea Jenkins was 21st in the the girls race.
MCC Women’s Association announces weekly winners
Patty VanCleave, Carla Summa-Herman, Patty Whan and Carole O’Riley won Tuesday’s 9-hole scramble at Maryville Country Club. No prizes were awarded for poleys or chip ins.