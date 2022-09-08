Teale

Maryville junior Kason Teale handles the ball against Sacred Heart in the Barstow Tournament in Kansas City. 

 Submitted by Kristin Schmaljohn-Little

East Atchison football routs Nodaway Valley

East Atchison improved to 2-0 while dropping Nodaway Valley to 0-2 on Friday night with a 64-6 victory.

