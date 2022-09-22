Northeast Nodaway softball beats WildCards
The Bluejays picked up a 13-6 road win last Thursday over Stewartsville/Osborn. Hadley DeFreece had 12 strikeouts and allowed five earned runs.
Lindsey Jackson had three hits while Baylie Busby, Jill Boswell, Jaden Atkins, Makenzie Pride, Meredith Adwell and Lauren McIntyre each had two hits.
Rock Port topped Nodaway Valley 58-18 last Friday. Michael Cook led the Thunder with 146 yards rushing and three touchdowns. Blake Bohannon had 57 all-purpose yards.
Defensively, Cook had 13 tackles while Bohannon and Clay Hanson each had nine.
Spoofhound senior Kensley Wood took second in Flight B singles at the Lafayette Tournament on Wednesday in St. Joseph. Wood had a 3-1 record.
On Tuesday, Savannah beat Maryville 8-1. Lily Hansen and Wood earned the Spoofhound win in doubles.
On Monday, the Spoofhounds lost to Trenton, 5-4. Kloie Rouner won her singles match.
Chillicothe held Maryville to one hit in a 10-0 victory on Tuesday. Ella Schulte had Maryville’s lone hit.
Last Thursday, Maryville lost 9-2 at Benton. Emma Sprague, Miquela Giesken, Clara Viau, Brylie Henggler and Schulte each had hits.
On Tuesday, Maryville beat Mid-Buchanan and Benton at Fairview Golf Course in St. Joseph. Maryville had a 193, Benton had a 249 and Mid-Buchanan had a 267.
Cailyn Auffert was the medalist with a 44 while Lauren Jaster had a 48 and Ainsley Watkins had a career-low 49.
On Monday, Maryville beat Savannah 192-214. Auffert medaled with a 38.
Maryville sophomore Dylan Masters took eighth at the Platte County Invitational. Bradley Deering was 10th and Colton Berry was 32nd.
In the girls race, Katherine Pohren was 13th, Ellie Parsons was 17th and Meah Schommer was 32nd.
North Nodaway’s Gannon Volner was 29th at the Creston Invitational and Jordan Deleon was 33rd.
