Jaster

Maryville junior Lauren Jaster watches her shot last Thursday at Moila Country Club in St. Joseph. 

 CLIFTON GROOMS/CLIFF NOTES PODCAST

Hounds earn victories over LeBlond, Excelsior Springs

The Maryville volleyball team beat Bishop LeBlond 3-2 last Thursday with game scores of 25-15, 25-20, 23-25, 23-25 and 15-11. Rylee Vierthaler had a team-high 31 kills. Kennedy Kurz had 33 digs and Anastyn Pettlon had 34 assists.

