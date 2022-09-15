Hounds earn victories over LeBlond, Excelsior Springs
The Maryville volleyball team beat Bishop LeBlond 3-2 last Thursday with game scores of 25-15, 25-20, 23-25, 23-25 and 15-11. Rylee Vierthaler had a team-high 31 kills. Kennedy Kurz had 33 digs and Anastyn Pettlon had 34 assists.
On Tuesday, Maryville topped Excelsior Springs 3-1. After dropping the first set 25-16, the Hounds rallied to win the next three 25-19, 25-12 and 32-30. Vierthaler had 29 kills — including matching Serena Sundell’s school record with 11 in a set — while Pettlon had nine along with 32 assists and three aces.
Worth County football rolls past Bishop LeBlond
Worth County topped Bishop LeBlond 64-12 in a top-10 matchup last Friday night in Grant City. Levi Cassavaugh led the Tigers with 272 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Dylan McIntyre added 119 yards receiving and three touchdowns.
The Tigers get another top-10 test at Albany on Friday.
Masters, Deering finish 3-4 at Ray-Pec Invitational
The Maryville boys cross-country team had three in the top 10 at Saturday’s Raymore-Peculiar Invitational with Dylan Masters taking third, Bradley Deering finishing fourth and Connor Blackford taking seventh.
The top finish for the girls was Katherine Pohren taking 15th.
Thunder volleyball splits with Panthers, Blue Jays
The Nodaway Valley Thunder volleyball team swept Mound City 25-23, 25-18 and 25-20 last Thursday in Mound City. Reganne Fast had 10 kills and five aces while Paige Hanson had 18 assists and six aces. Sydney Marriott had 15 digs.
On Tuesday, Rock Port swept Nodaway Valley 25-16, 25-12 and 25-18. Fast had four kills and three blocks.
North Nodaway earns first win of year over Union Star
North Nodaway volleyball picked up a 25-15, 25-11, 25-9 sweep of Union Star last Thursday. Lauren Herndon had 10 kills while Jacquelyn Cline had 10 assists and 11 aces.
On Saturday, the Mustangs split matches with Maryville’s JV and freshmen teams. Bedford swept the Mustangs 25-20, 25-15 and 25-13 on Monday.
Platte Valley softball posts 3-0 undefeated week
Platte Valley was a perfect 3-0 this week with a 7-2 win at DeKalb, an 8-2 win at West Platte and a 10-3 win over King City.
Brylie Angle and Kali Redden each had two hits against DeKalb while Delaney Wolf allowed just five hits in seven innings.
Against West Platte, Maggie Collins, Sarah Langford, Maleeah Bliley and Kayley Hauber each had three hits. Tejay Freemyer threw a 7-hit complete game.
Against King City, Redden had three doubles while Angle also had three hits and Hauber and Collins each had two. Wolf had a perfect game through four innings and finished the night with four hits allowed.
Blue Jays beat Bulldogs, Tigers; fall to Cardinals
Northeast Nodaway softball beat Stanberry 10-6 last Thursday, lost 3-1 to North Andrew on Monday and topped DeKalb 12-2 on Tuesday.
Against Stanberry, Lindsey Jackson pitched and allowed five earned runs on seven hits with nine strikeouts and four walks.
Against North Andrew, Hadley DeFreece allowed one earned run on six hits with no walks and six strikeouts. DeFreece had two hits including a triple.
Against DeKalb, DeFreece threw a 2-hitter with seven strikeouts and a walk in six innings. Jill Boswell finished a home run away from the cycle with a single, double and triple for a 3-for-4 day.
Hounds’ Auffert takes 7th at Central Golf Invitational
Maryville golf tested itself against some bigger schools last Thursday at the Central Invitational at Moila Country Club in St. Joseph. The Hounds finished fourth out of 13 teams — behind just Platte County, Central and Staley.
Cailyn Auffert was seventh with an 89. Lauren Jaster shot a 98 while Casey Phillips had a 102, Alayna Pargas had a 105 and Brinley Conn had a 108.
MCC Women’s Association announces weekly winners
Patty VanCleave, Carla Summa-Herman, Patty Whan and Carole O’Riley won the Maryville Country Club Women’s Association 9-hole event of Low Putts, Even Holes. Summa-Herman won a prize with two poley putts.