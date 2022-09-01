22-09-01 PV SB Tejay2.jpg
Buy Now

Platte Valley senior Tejay Freemyer throws a pitch in the Cameron Tournament last Friday.

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

The Platte Valley softball team started their season in the Cameron Tournament last weekend where the team went 2-3 with wins over Lathrop and Excelsior Springs. They lost games to St. Joseph Central, St. Joseph Benton and Lawson.

Tejay Freemyer and Delaney Wolf each threw complete-game shutouts. Freemyer had a 3-hit shutout against Lathrop in a 8-0 win and Kayley Hauber had three hits. Wolf had a shutout in a 5-0 victory against Excelsior Springs.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags