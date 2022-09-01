The Platte Valley softball team started their season in the Cameron Tournament last weekend where the team went 2-3 with wins over Lathrop and Excelsior Springs. They lost games to St. Joseph Central, St. Joseph Benton and Lawson.
Tejay Freemyer and Delaney Wolf each threw complete-game shutouts. Freemyer had a 3-hit shutout against Lathrop in a 8-0 win and Kayley Hauber had three hits. Wolf had a shutout in a 5-0 victory against Excelsior Springs.
Platte Valley lost 3-0 to Benton, 8-6 to Central and 3-2 to Lawson.
On Monday, Platte Valley played its first regular season game and topped North Harrison 3-1. Freemyer pitched and threw a 2-hitter.
Senior Sarah Langford had two hits while sophomore Maleeah Bliley had a double.
Platte Valley travels to Stewartsville-Osborn on Thursday and hosts Northeast Nodaway next Tuesday.
Spoofhound softball has 2-2 week to start season
The Spoofhound softball team went 1-1 in the Plattsburg Tournament on Saturday and split a pair of regular season games to begin the week.
In Plattsburg, Maryville fell to Polo 10-0, but bounced back with a 7-3 win over Bishop LeBlond where senior Abby Swink had two hits and Ella Schulte threw three innings without allowing an earned run.
On Monday, North Andrew topped Maryville 16-0, but the Hounds responded on Tuesday with a 9-5 win over Lathrop. Schulte pitched a complete game against Lathrop allowing three earned runs on seven hits with a six strikeouts and a walk. Schulte, Miquela Giesken and Brylie Henggeler each had two hits.
Maryville will host Worth County on Thursday and hit the road Tuesday for a game at Cameron.
Thunder football falls to WildCards in opener
Nodaway Valley fell to Stewartsville-Osborn, 54-22, on Friday night on the road.
Clay Hanson led the Thunder offense with 102 rushing yards on 22 carries. Blake Bohannon had 83 receiving yards on four catches with a touchdown. Kaden Reynolds threw the touchdown pass.
Michael Cook had 59 rushing yards while Dylan Walker and Clayton Davis each ran for touchdowns.
Defensively, Bohannon had 11 tackles while Cooper Snodderley and Walker each had a fumble recovery.
Nodaway Valley will look to get into the win column this Friday with the home opener against East Atchison.
Maryville tennis wins season opener over East
The Spoofhound tennis team beat East High School 7-2 on Tuesday night at Northwest Missouri State.
Jewl Galapin, Carsen Burns, Jaci Elston and Keagan Wilmes each won singles matches while Galapin and Burns won their doubles match 8-4, Kloie Rouner and Ella Sheil won their doubles match 8-4 and Lily Hansen Kensley Wood won theirs 8-3.
Maryville fell 7-2 to Lafayette on Wednesday. Wilmes won her singles match and Wood and Hansen won their doubles match.
The Spoofhounds will be back home on Tuesday against Savannah.
Thunder volleyball earns win over Maysville
The Nodaway Valley Thunder earned their first win on the volleyball court on Monday with a 3-0 sweep of Maysville. The Thunder won with game scores of 25-6, 25-5 and 25-7.
Anastyn Nielson and Paidyn Linville led the team with seven aces each. Paige Hanson and Rileigh Brown each had four kills and Savanna Marriott dished out 12 assists.
Nodaway Valley started their season in the East Atchison Tournament where they went 0-3 on Monday with 0-2 losses to Benton, East Atchison and Fremont Mills.
On Tuesday, the Thunder lost 0-3 to South Holt in their first conference game. The game scores were 25-19, 25-10 and 25-9. Nielson had seven aces in the match while Reganne Fast had 10 digs.
The Thunder will be at North Platte on Thursday and host East Atchison next Monday
MCC Women’s Association announces week’s winners
Carla Herman, Carole O’Riley and Patty Van Cleave won Tuesday morning’s 9-hole scramble of Low Putts. Second was captured by Bonnie Sutton, Patty Whan and Polly Twaddle. Herman won a prize for a poley.
Kay Savage and Dorothy Wade won the 18-hole event of a Shamble on Odd Holes.
Maryville soccer advances to Barstow semifinals
Spoofhound soccer picked up a forfeit victory in the Barstow Tournament on Monday.
On Wednesday, Maryville lost 3-1 to Warrensburg. Truett Haer scored the team's goal.
Maryville will play the third-place game on Saturday.
Former Bearcat players find professional homes
Former Northwest Missouri State defensive lineman Sam Roberts made the New England Patriots 53-man roster on Tuesday. Offensive lineman Tanner Owen was cut by the Buffalo Bills, but claimed on waivers by the New Orleans Saints.
According to reporting from Jon Walker, the Titans are bringing in wide receiver Kaden Davis for a workout on Thursday after Davis was cut by the Broncos.
Bluejays win two of three to start softball season
The Northeast Nodaway Bluejays topped North Harrison 10-5 and Stewartsville/Osborn 4-1 to begin the season. They fell 5-0 to King City on Tuesday.
Against Stewartsville/Osborn, sophomore Hadley DeFreece had 14 strikeouts while allowing just five hits and a walk. Jill Boswell led the offense with three hits while Lauren McIntyre and DeFreece each had two.
DeFreece struck out 10, but allowed 11 hits against King City. Boswell had two hits.
Spoofhound golf tops Cameron
Maryville beat Cameron 182-217 on Wednesday. Cailyn Auffert and Lauren Jaster are co-medalists with 43s. Alayna Pargas had a 45.