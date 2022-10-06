22-09-29 MHSSB Ella2.jpg
Ella Schulte

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

Spoofhound volleyball knocks off Mid-Buchanan

The Maryville volleyball team beat Mid-Buchanan 25-16, 25-18 and 25-16 on Monday in Faucett.

