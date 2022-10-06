Spoofhound volleyball knocks off Mid-Buchanan
The Maryville volleyball team beat Mid-Buchanan 25-16, 25-18 and 25-16 on Monday in Faucett.
Rylee Vierthaler had 22 kills while Addison Weldon had six. Bryna Grow had four aces and 16 assists.
The Hounds fell to Savannah 3-2 last Thursday 25-16, 12-25, 25-23, 24-26 and 15-13. Vierthaler had 31 kills and Anastyn Pettlon had nine.
Maryville’s Ella Schulte threw a 2-hitter with eight strikeouts to beat Savannah on Tuesday. She also homered and had a pair of hits. Alyssa Cunningham had two hits.
North Platte beat Maryville 6-2 on Monday in Dearborn. Emma Sprague threw six innings and allowed four earned runs on nine hits with two strikeouts and two walks.
Mound City topped Nodaway Valley 25-19, 25-16, 21-25 and 25-20 on Tuesday in Mound CIty. Alexis Maurer led the Thunder with eight kills while Savanna Marriott and Reganne Fast each had seven.
Last Thursday, East Atchison swept the Thunder 25-16, 25-9 and 25-14 in Fairfax. Paidyn Linville had nine digs to lead the Thunder.
Platte Valley rolled to a 66-20 win over Southwest Livingston on Friday night in Ludlow. With Carter Luke injured, senior fullback Jaxon McCrary had 16 carries for 182 yards and four touchdowns.
Aydan Blackford added three rushing touchdowns.
Platte Valley will play at DeKalb this Friday night.
Platte Valley freshman Mya Wray won the Mound City Invitational on Tuesday with Allison Riley taking seventh and Andrea Riley taking eighth. Mylie Holtman was 19th. Wray ran a 20:27.28.
In the boys race, Platte Valley had Jacob Peery in ninth, Ethan Holtman in 11th, Logan Peery in 22nd and Andy Lager in 28th. North Nodaway had Gannon Volner in 46th, Jordan Deleon in 48th, Draven Rowland in 49th and Trevin Wylie in 52nd.
North Nodaway lost 3-0 to South Harrison on Monday and 3-1 to Union Star on Tuesday. The home finale in Hopkins is Thursday against Mound City.
Nodaway Valley’s Riley Blay took second at the Shendoah Invitational last Thursday with a 15:52.22. Maryville’s Dylan Masters was 14th with Bradley Deering 15th, Connor Blackford 19th, Colton Berry 25th, Grant Smail 41st, Dalton McDonough 68th and Raymond Zhao 76th.
In the girls race, Maryville’s Katherine Pohren was 13th, Meah Schommer was 24th, Ellie Parsons was 36th and Caroline Pohren was 50th.
