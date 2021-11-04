Thunder, Mustangs picked to All-275 volleyball team
Nodaway Valley seniors Reagan Hagey and Kayelyn Edmondson were selected to the All-275 Conference volleyball team along with North Nodaway senior Saylor Brown.
Nodaway Valley senior Kloe Jenkins was selected as honorable mention.
Schulte named to second team All-MEC softball
Maryville sophomore Ella Schulte was selected to the second team for the All-Midland Empire Conference softball teams.
Junior Abby Swink and freshman Emma Sprague were honorable mention infielders.
Tigers put eight on All-GRC football first team
The All-Grand River Conference first team offense includes three Worth County players with quarterback Aydan Gladstone, Auston Pride and Alex Rinehart. On defense, Dawson Vore, Jase Latham, Jackson Runde, Rinehart and Gladstone were first team selections.
On the second team, Runde and Dylan Wilmes were offensive selections.