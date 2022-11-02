Area softball players earn All-Region accolades
Maryville junior Ella Schulte earned First Team All-Region recognition in Class 3 after hitting .462 this season. Schulte was also a First Team All-MEC selection while Miqulea Giesken was second team, and Abby Swink and Emma Sprague were honorable mention.
In Class 1, Platte Valley’s Maggie Collins, Sarah Langford and Kali Redden made the first team along with Northeast Nodaway’s Hadley DeFreece and Worth County’s Hailey Adwell and Kynah Steele. On the second team, Northeast Nodaway had Baylie Busby and Jill Boswell honored while Worth County’s Autumn Cousatte and Platte Valley’s Delaney Wolf also made second team.
Local volleyball stars pick up postseason recognition
Maryville’s three seniors Kennedy Kurz, Anastyn Pettlon and Rylee Vierthaler all made the All-MEC Volleyball First Team. Bryna Grow and Addison Weldon were second team selections.
In the 275 Conference, Nodaway Valley junior Sydney Marriott was a First Team All-Conference pick while North Nodaway senior Jacquelyn Cline was an honorable mention selection.
All-275 Conference football teams announced
Platte Valley’s Carter Luke, Brandon McQueen, Wyatt Miller and and Trevor Weir all made the All-275 First Team on both offense and defense. Junior quarterback Aydan Blackford was the First Team quarterback and a Second Team defensive back. Fullback Jaxon McCrary made the second team and Weir was also the Second Team kicker.
Nodaway Valley was represented by senior Blake Bohannon as a Second Team receiver.