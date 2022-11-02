22-09-29 MHSSB Ella2.jpg
Maryville junior Ella Schulte takes a swing earlier this season. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

Area softball players earn All-Region accolades

Maryville junior Ella Schulte earned First Team All-Region recognition in Class 3 after hitting .462 this season. Schulte was also a First Team All-MEC selection while Miqulea Giesken was second team, and Abby Swink and Emma Sprague were honorable mention.

