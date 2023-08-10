Graham, Blay medal at AAU Junior Olympics
Nodaway Valley standouts Riley Blay and Ava Graham earned medals at last week’s AAU Junior Olympic Games hosted by Drake University in Des Moines.
Blay took second in the 3000-meter run with a 8:49.82. He got caught in a pack early, but ran a 1:01.51 final lap — over six seconds faster than the winner — to take season.
Graham was eighth in the discus with a 40.1-meter throw — a new personal best. She was 12th in the shot put with an 11.36.
For the first time since 2009, Maryville is hosting a football jamboree with the Spoofhounds welcoming Raytown South, William Chrisman and Center to Bearcat Stadium on August 18.
Admission is three dollars and the event begins at 6 p.m.
