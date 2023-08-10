23-08-17 MHSFB Webb.jpg
Maryville coach Matt Webb coaches during Thursday's practice in Maryville. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

Graham, Blay medal at AAU Junior Olympics

Nodaway Valley standouts Riley Blay and Ava Graham earned medals at last week’s AAU Junior Olympic Games hosted by Drake University in Des Moines.

