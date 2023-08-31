Spoofhound tennis begins season with two road wins
Maryville began the season on Monday with a 7-2 victory at Richmond. Carsen Burns, Chloe Little, Jaci Elston, Kori Quinlin and Kate Hannigan earned singles wins. The Hounds won the No. 1 and No. 3 doubles matches.
On Tuesday, Maryville swept East (Kansas City) on the road 9-0.
Mustang volleyball loses first two matches of year
Essex (Iowa) earned a 25-9, 25-12, 25-23 sweep over North Nodaway on Monday. Lauren Herndon had seven kills while Addalea Barcus had seven digs.
East Atchison swept North Nodaway 25-10, 25-12 and 25-7 on Tuesday. Herndon had six kills and six digs. Lacy Riley had eight assists.
Hounds drop volleyball opener at Benton in five
The Spoofhound took Benton to the wire on Monday night in St. Joseph, but lose 18-25, 25-17, 19-25, 27-25 and 15-11 in five sets.
Ava Dumke led Maryville with 13 kills while Ellie Willnerd had nine. Jillian Bagley had four aces. Bryna Grow had 20 assists.