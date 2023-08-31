NV VB Team 1.jpg

Nodaway Valley began the season with a 25-8, 25-12, 25-8 win over Maysville in Maysville on Monday. Savanna Marriott had 11 aces, 19 assists, six kills and five digs. Reganne Fast has seven kills. On Tuesday, South Holt topped Nodaway Valley 25-17, 26-24, 25-20. Sydney Marriott had 15 digs. Fast had five kills.

 Photo submitted Brent Johnson

Spoofhound tennis begins season with two road wins

Maryville began the season on Monday with a 7-2 victory at Richmond. Carsen Burns, Chloe Little, Jaci Elston, Kori Quinlin and Kate Hannigan earned singles wins. The Hounds won the No. 1 and No. 3 doubles matches.

